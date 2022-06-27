Lady Gaga Wears Sexy Silver Dress With Leg Slit To Perform At Billionaire’s Wedding

Lady Gaga dazzled while taking the stage during a lavish Lake Como wedding over the weekend. The “Hold My Hand” songstress sparkled in silver as she played music at the wedding of British hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard, 58, and famed chef Caroline Byron, 33, at the posh Villa Olmo.

Gaga was the epitome of glamour for her performance, which was captured by model Victoria Silvstedt, one of the VIP attendees. The “Bad Romance” singer wore a glittering silver Garo Sparo gown with a low criss-cross neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her hair was in a short, blonde bob and she wore dramatic stage makeup for a vampy old Hollywood look.

That wasn’t the Oscar winner’s only outfit for the evening. Mid-set, she swapped into a sexy, black strapless Yves Saint Laurent number to sit down behind the piano and play some tunes. The vintage velvet design was framed with rhinestones, making it the perfect look for the high-class crowd.

The crowd went wild when she gave a stirring performance of her song “Shallow” from the hit film, A Star Is Born. She finished things off in a big way, slipping into a pink sequined Adrian Manceras gown with a wild feather headdress for her final bow.

Gaga pulled out all the stops for the private performance, and it’s no wonder why. The star charges upwards of $1 million for private appearances, so she made sure to give it her all.

Still, the 7-figure fee seems like pocket change for the groom Alan, who is reportedly worth around $3.2billion. Ranking at #951 on Forbes’ Billionaires list, the finance tycoon cofounded macro trading firm Brevan Howard Asset Management. Caroline is a prominent chef and cookbook author who specializes in creating gluten-free cuisine and runs the popular blog Simply Caro.

The couple officially married in 2020 during the early days of COVID. The Lake Como nuptials invited their closest friends and family to celebrate their union with a gorgeous outdoor ceremony, followed by food, entertainment, and a lavish fireworks display to end the evening.

This is Alan’s second marriage. He was wed to French-native Sabine Howard until 2015. The pair share four children.