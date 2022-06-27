Lady Gaga Rocks Black Bikini During Romantic Breakfast With Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga, 36, looked incredible when spending time with Michael Polansky over the weekend. The singer was photographed donning a black bikini and sunglasses as she and her boyfriend enjoyed a romantic breakfast on the terrace of the Villa Bonomi, which is owned by floral designer Vincenzo Dascanio, in Italy. The sweet moment together took place ahead of her performance at British hedge fund manager billionaire Alan Howard‘s wedding to chef Caroline Byron.

The prestigious wedding happened later that same day at the Villa Olmo in Como, which reportedly cost $10 million, and Gaga took the stage in front of the many guests. She wore an emblazoned diamante gown with a plunging cross neckline and a thigh-high slit as she belted out tunes at the event, and had her hair made over into a straight bob style. Videos of the epic performance, one of which can be seen below, made their way on social media shortly after the wedding ended.

Before Gaga made headlines for her trip to Italy, she did so for sharing a gorgeous video of herself as she got her hair done. In the clip, the songstress was completely makeup-free and she sang a part of the song “Do It,” which she performed with Tony Bennett on their Grammy Award-winning album, Love For Sale. “And that’s why birds do it / bees do it / Even educated fleas do it,” crooned Gaga in the videos. “Let’s do it / let’s fall in love.”

View Related Gallery Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky: See Photos Of The Couple Singer and actress Lady Gaga leaves the US Capitol building with her boyfriend Michael Polansky following an inauguration ceremony rehearsal in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2021. Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January. US Capitol Inauguration Preparation, Washington, USA - 19 Jan 2021 Wearing Givenchy, Custom Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky pick up his car that was parked on PCH in Malibu. The pop star wore a green cap over her hair which appeared to have been chopped down just beneath her ear with a strand of hair left long to her shoulders. Pictured: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

When Gaga’s not showing off her incredible vocals in videos, she’s getting attention for her successful acting career. The talented beauty is reportedly being considered for the iconic role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming movie, Joker 2, which will star Joaquin Phoenix. Director Todd Phillips is co-writing a sequel to his massively successful 2019 DC hit, along with Scott Silver, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If Gaga does end up getting the role of Harley, it will reportedly be a musical version of the character.

The consideration for Gaga in the Joker sequel isn’t too surprising considering she’s made quite the mark in the acting world. She was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her role in A Star is Born in 2019 and made quite an impression as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci in 2022. We look forward to seeing her future acting roles soon!