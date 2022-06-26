Lizzo Stuns In A Navy Feather Dress With A Plunging Neckline & Thigh-High Slit At 2022 BET Awards

Lizzo came to slay at the 2022 BET Awards and she did just that. The 34-year-old “Juice” singer arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a stunning navy feather dress with a deep-plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She looked amazing on the carpet, and this is just the start of her big night. Later this evening, she’ll take the stage and wow fans with her highly-anticipated performance. We can’t wait!

Lizzo first performed at the BET Awards in 2019 after she burst into the music scene with her iconic hit, “Truth Hurts”. She made BET Awards history in 2020 by being the first artist ever nominated for both best female R&B/pop artist and best female hip-hop artist in the same year since the show’s first broadcast in 2001. She ended up beating Beyonce for best female R&B/pop artist, who held 10 trophies for the category at that time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Lizzo’s 2022 BET Awards performance comes shortly after she made headlines regarding her music and social activism. On June 13, the Michigan native took to her social media accounts to notify fans she would be changing the word “spaz” in her song “Grrrls”, which was released on June 10. The notice and subsequent apology came after Lizzo received backlash for using the word, which is a derogatory term for those with disabilities. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she said near the top of her note. “As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).” After confirming the lyric change, she added, “As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Then, on June 24, Lizzo was praised for pledging a half million dollars to Planned Parenthood in the wake of United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that federally protected a woman’s right to abortion. “I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” she tweeted. “The most important thing is action & loud voices,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. She then called out Planned Parenthood once more, plus the National Network of Abortion Funds. “Organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban,” she said.