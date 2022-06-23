Reginae Carter & Zonnique Twerk In Short Shorts While Getting Stripper Lessons: Watch

Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram video. The 23-year-old was with her friend, Zonnique, who is the daughter of Tiny Harris and step-daughter of T.I. In the video, the girls wore tiny short shorts while twerking and dancing on a stripper pole.

In the video, the girls twerked to the song “Vulture Island V2” by Rob49 and Lil Baby while wearing long-sleeve crop tops and high-waisted shorts with high heels. Reginae posted the video with the caption, “Girls night out at the PINK ft. @zonniquejailee thanks @pinkpolesstudios for the lesson can’t wait to come back.”

Reginae has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a skintight, sleeveless black bodysuit from Fashion Nova. The high-neck one-piece was completely cut out on the bodice revealing ample cleavage, while the shorts were extra short. She accessorized her look with a pair of Dior sandals and oversized, round white sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Reginae Carter: Pics Reginae Carter attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch at One World Trade Center, in New York Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018 West Hollywood, CA - Reginae Carter, daughter of rapper Lil Wayne, was spotted arriving to enjoy dinner with friends at Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood. Pictured: Reginae Carter BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Reginae is always rocking sexy outfits and another one of our favorites was her high-waisted light-wash distressed denim shorts that were extremely short. Tucked into her bottoms was a neon green Dolce & Gabbana T-shirt with a massive hot pink DG sequin logo on the front.

She accessorized her look with a pair of iridescent sequin mid-calf heeled boots, a hot pink sequin purse, and a pair of neon pink sunglasses. Reginae posted photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Oooh , I love when they chase me. Good luck if you tryna replace me.”