Reginae Carter & Zonnique Twerk In Short Shorts While Getting Stripper Lessons: Watch

Reginae Carter posted a video of her & Zonnique wearing super short shorts while twerking on a stripper pole in a sexy new video.

By:
June 23, 2022 9:43AM EDT
Image Credit: Thaddaeus McAdams/Christine Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram video. The 23-year-old was with her friend, Zonnique, who is the daughter of Tiny Harris and step-daughter of T.I. In the video, the girls wore tiny short shorts while twerking and dancing on a stripper pole.

In the video, the girls twerked to the song “Vulture Island V2” by Rob49 and Lil Baby while wearing long-sleeve crop tops and high-waisted shorts with high heels. Reginae posted the video with the caption, “Girls night out at the PINK ft. @zonniquejailee thanks @pinkpolesstudios for the lesson can’t wait to come back.”

Reginae has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a skintight, sleeveless black bodysuit from Fashion Nova. The high-neck one-piece was completely cut out on the bodice revealing ample cleavage, while the shorts were extra short. She accessorized her look with a pair of Dior sandals and oversized, round white sunglasses.

Reginae is always rocking sexy outfits and another one of our favorites was her high-waisted light-wash distressed denim shorts that were extremely short. Tucked into her bottoms was a neon green Dolce & Gabbana T-shirt with a massive hot pink DG sequin logo on the front.

She accessorized her look with a pair of iridescent sequin mid-calf heeled boots, a hot pink sequin purse, and a pair of neon pink sunglasses. Reginae posted photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Oooh , I love when they chase me. Good luck if you tryna replace me.”

