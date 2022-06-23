’90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise’ Preview: Amber Hasn’t Told Daniel That Ashton’s Moving In

Amber and Daniel’s house is about to get even bigger. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, Amber and her best friend, Ashton, talk about him moving in with her. “Ashton’s going through a divorce with his husband and I haven’t told Daniel this yet, but Ashton’s going to be moving in with us,” Amber reveals.

Amber hasn’t told Daniel about her plans because she’s “not ready for that argument” with him. While Amber and Ashton talk at the bar, Daniel is off by himself.

“When Amber is with her friends she gets lost and forget I’m there still,” Daniel admits. “Sometimes I think she talks to him more than she talks to me.”

While Amber knows that Ashton moving in will likely spark tension with Daniel, she doesn’t think he has a say in who moves in or out. “I don’t feel like he has any room to have an opinion. He doesn’t pay any bills, and you will be paying bills. I feel like I don’t have to answer to him about that,” Amber tells Ashton.

Ashton thinks it’ll just make things more “comfortable” for everyone if she goes ahead and tells Daniel about what’s going on. Amber notes that her house is already crowded with her sister, Ashley, living there.

“But I also feel like Daniel’s not paying into the mortgage, so if I want to have someone move in who can pay rent and take the financial burden off of me, I’m going to do just that,” Amber says.

Amber and Daniel met while Amber was on vacation in Costa Rica four years ago. They are now married and living in a house in Florida that Amber owns, along with her sister. It’s not exactly wedded bliss for Amber and Daniel. Amber is still complaining about money, still complaining about Daniel’s contribution to their relationship, and still wondering if building a life with someone from another country was the best decision. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise drop Fridays on discovery+.