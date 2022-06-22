Madonna Rocks Sheer Corset Top & Shorts While Bonding With Son David, 16, Ahead Of Pride Concert

The pop icon was ready to party in her little black outfit. Joining her backstage was son David Banda.

June 22, 2022 10:36AM EDT
Madonna, David Banda
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and MadonnaAlexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and Guy Ritchie's son, Rocco Ritchie looks dapper in his red velvet suit leaving The Twenty Two Hotel, Bar & Restaurant at 02:30am with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Rocco was seen on an evening out hosting his art exhibition and it would seem the exhibition is an overall success as sister Lourdes heaped praise on his unique paintings according to reports. Pictured: Rocco Ritchie BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots.Pictured: David Banda, MadonnaBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Madonna, 63, is getting ready for the stage! The pop icon looked fierce while preparing to perform at a 2022 Pride celebration in New York next weekend, seen with son David Banda, 16, in a series of Instagram Story snapshots shared on Tuesday, Jun. 22.

The ‘Queen Of Pop’ was sexy and chic as she and son David posed against a white door marked “Lobby”. Madonna wowed wearing a little black look that was very “Like A Virgin”-chic, donning a black corset top with a sheer top and fingerless lace gloves. Down below, she donned little shorts and a chunky belt. Thigh-high stockings and plenty of silver chains and crosses amped up the look’s 80s edge. Her icy blonde hair was sleek, straight, and parted in the center, and the pop star went with glowing skin behind square glasses.

Besides her was son David, who was sharp in a simple black look. Madonna wrapped her arm around her son while giving a smoldering stare at the camera. All the while, David put his hand to his mouth pensively, hiding a smirk underneath it all.

Clearly excited about the upcoming gig, the “Material Girl” songstress captioned the shot “Backstage B******!” She added a few heart and clown emojis for flair. Elsewhere in her story, the star was seen romping around a stage area, getting prepped for her upcoming performance in shots captioned “Werking it’.

Madonna will take the stage as part of The World Of Women (WoW) NFT project’s NYC Party in celebration of pride month on Thursday, June 23, according to her Instagram. The star will also release a new track titled “Finally Enough Love” the night of the performance.

Madonna, David Banda
Madonna and son David Banda bonded backstage ahead of her Thursday concert in NYC. Here, they’re seen in LA in Jan. 2022. (Backgrid)

Madonna has been making moves in the NFT scene. She partnered with Billboard and WoW to create an exclusive NFT magazine cover featuring a stylized rendition of “Material Girl”. The star boarded the Bored Ape Yacht Club in May 2022 for $460k. That month, she also partnered with controversial NFT artist Beeple for her ‘Mother of Creation’ collection.

