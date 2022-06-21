Pregnant Sharna Burgess Takes Off All Of Her Clothes For Sexy Maternity Photo

Sharna, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Tuesday, said she is living the life she always dreamed of as she approaches her due date.

By:
June 21, 2022 11:19PM EDT
Sharna Burgess
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, C - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting their baby real soon and the couple can't seem to keep their hands (and lips) off each other. The lovebirds are out shopping at Sweet Bu Candy in Malibu and Sharna is showing off her huge bump meanwhile Brian leans over for a kiss during their walk. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Oahu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess soak up the sun in Hawaii as they continue to enjoy their babymoon. The couple who recently revealed they are expecting their first child together have lots more to celebrate it seems since Brian recently finalized his divorce from Megan Fox. Sharna showed off her growing baby bump in a soft pink colored two piece and was seen playing with Brian’s kids on the beach. Brian shares kids, Noah, Bondi and Journey with ex Megan Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Brian and Sharna began dating just five months after Green split from Megan ending their ten year marriage in May 2020. Fox is now engaged to MGK. *Photos of Children taken with Permission* Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sharna Burgess, who is 37 weeks along with her and  Brian Austin Green‘s baby, bared it all for her new maternity photo. The professional dancer shared a gorgeous maternity shot (seen here) in which she posed to the side completely naked on her Instagram page on her 37th birthday, June 21. Along with it, the expectant mother wrote a long and sentimental caption. “I reflected on my last 5 years today. From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need. To today… having everything I’ve ever dreamed and more,” she wrote. “Life, this life I’m living, who it’s with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it.”

The Australia native then went on to discuss the timing of life and how things always seem to pan out as they should. “Everything happens as it is meant to. Every choice, every fall and every triumph. Every heartache and every blessing,” she confidently stated. “I wouldn’t change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet. The good bad and ugly all lead me right here, To true wholehearted joy and unconditional love. I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come.”

Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess shows off her growing baby bump in jeans and a crop top (Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Sharna is pregnant with her first child and Brian’s fifth. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex Megan Fox and Kassius Marcil-Green, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil. The couple, who began dating in late 2020 after they were paired together on Dancing With The Stars, announced their pregnancy in February with a photo of Sharna in a bikini with her growing bump on full display. The sweet picture showed Brian and his kids’ hands cradling the bump. “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” she wrote under the Instagram shot, announcing the due date as July 4 as well.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green run errands with Sharna’s baby bump on display (Photo: MEGA)

Sharna’s reflective post came just two days after Father’s Day, which she celebrated alongside Brian, according to a source close to the couple. “Brian is going to have the boys for Father’s Day and Sharna will likely tag along and spend some family time together,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Brian has been such a huge support system and so Sharna wants to make it a point to celebrate him on Father’s Day. They’ll have the boys and just have a nice weekend together.” They added that the celebrations would be low-key, as Sharna “hasn’t been feeling like going out much lately since she’s literally ready to pop.”

Between Father’s Day and Sharna’s 37th birthday, it has certainly been an exciting few days for the happy couple!

More From Our Partners

ad