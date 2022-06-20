Niall Horan Rocks Out To Harry Styles Singing One Direction Classic At His Concert: Watch

Let’s hear it for the boy! Harry Styles is on top of the world right now and on June 19th, he had every soul present at Wembley Stadium in London on their feet dancing to his full catalogue of music: from ‘Watermelon Sugar’ (high!), to his new hit ‘Late Night Talking’ to the songs that made him famous with the band One Direction. And — surprise! — who was in the audience that night? One of his 1D brothers!

🎥| Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" pic.twitter.com/AysNzb5uNx — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) June 19, 2022

Fans caught Niall Horan dancing along to Harry’s music from his seat amongst the other ‘Harries’ and in videos captured by other concert goers, he was even seen singing along to the One Direction hit, ‘What Makes You Beautiful’. The only thing that would’ve made it more beautiful is if Niall was on stage with Harry singing the song together, along with the other guys. Sadly, that doesn’t seem poised to happen any time soon.

For one thing, while Niall looks to be supportive of Harry in his next chapter, the same can’t be said of the other guys formerly in the band. Recently, Liam Payne found himself receiving tons of backlash from fans after an interview with Logan Paul, where he made some comments about Zayn Malik. During the podcast interview, Logan brought up his brother, Jake Paul’s, feud with Zayn, and through the course of the convo, Liam made a dig at Zayn. However, he soon came to regret the jab and quickly clarified soon after.

“Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when it’s your family it’s hard to let it slide,” Liam tweeted on June 2 about the interview. “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back, maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have. I was saying there will always be things we disagree on, but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

But putting any bad blood aside, the truth of the matter is, Harry may not even be available for a reunion! Between the tour and his budding relationship with Olivia Wilde, not to mention two huge movies coming out this year that are poised to blow minds, it just doesn’t look like he’ll be able to squeeze it in! But time will tell for sure!