Shailene Woodley Relaxes in Bikini Bottoms & Crop Top As She Ices Injured Ankle: Photo

It looks like Shailene Woodley needs to slow down and let herself heal while in Morocco. The 30-year-old actress shared a photo to her Instagram page on June 17 and revealed she hurt her ankle on some “sneaky” steps. “Morocco, you’re incredible, but your tiny little 3″ sneaky hidden steps everywhere are a real b—h,” she captioned the snapshot. The photo showed the Fault in Our Stars actress lying on a lounge chair in the sun with a bag of ice on her left ankle and flashing a peace sign. She seemed fairly at ease as she lounged in black bikini bottoms and a white tank top. A straw hat covered her eyes, forehead, and hair.

It’s not clear how long Shailene has been on her Moroccan trip. A few hours prior to the post, she shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself getting low to pass under a limbo stick. “Last night. was. so. fun.,” she wrote over the video, per People. Her last feed post came a week before, which showed herself leaning up against a stone wall with her back to the camera.

Before that, Shailene shared an image of herself posing with a movie poster for Top Gun: Maverick, which debuted in May after its original June 2020 premiere date got pushed back four times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside the post, she urged fans to see the movie, which raked in a whopping $124 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend, according to the New York Post. “if you haven’t had the chance yet, run, don’t walk, to your nearest cinema, sit your ass down, and watch the new Top Gun,” she demanded. “you will feel like a kid again…going to the theater for an ACTUAL cinematic experience. we laughed, we cried, we clapped. so much clapping. @tomcruise obvi slayed so hard … and #milesteller gave the world everything you want but rarely get in a blockbuster film … heart. soul. sass. charisma. (oiled up abs). pain. elation. and he did it all with such subtlety you barely knew it was happening.”

Miles Teller, 35, and Shailene are notoriously close and would often go on double dates when Shailene was engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 38. Shailene and Aaron sparked a romance in 2020 and secretly got engaged at some point by the time Aaron confirmed their plans to walk down the aisle at the NFL Honors broadcast in Feb. 2021. However, by 2022, rumors of a split were swirling, and their breakup was confirmed by April.

Following their split, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Shailene felt like Aaron didn’t make her enough of a priority. “This year with all the drama that Aaron put on the Green Bay Packers with trade demands and just being difficult with management really put Aaron’s focus on making it right. He wanted to get to and win the Super Bowl, he wanted to be the league’s MVP and that made his main focus his career,” the source explained. “But the person who didn’t get the focus was Shailene,” they continued. “She was doing her own thing for her career and just wanted more support from Aaron that just didn’t happen. She wanted to have him be more present and invested in her and the relationship and it didn’t happen. She thought she was taken for granted and it led to the [downfall of the] romance.”

It seems that since then, Shailene has made the most of doing her own thing, even if it means staying positive about a slight ankle injury.