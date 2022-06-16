Megan Fox Shines In Colorful Mini Dress As She Proudly Watches MGK Perform In Miami

Megan Fox is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit to Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour and that’s exactly what she did at his concert at FTX Arena in Miami on June 15. The 36-year-old rocked a spaghetti strap colorful mini dress that was skintight and super short.

Megan’s mini dress featured super thin straps and a low-cut square neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The metallic frock was covered in a cool floral pattern and she accessorized with lavender nails and gorgeous glam featuring a sultry smokey eye, thick cat eyeliner, and a matte mauve lip.

Megan has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she was at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC when she wore a strapless red latex Sportmax Fall 2022 Dress. The skintight dress featured a high neck with a tight, ruched waist and a flowy straight skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe, metallic silver pumps.

The day before, she rocked a more casual outfit when she threw on a long-sleeve, tan Staple & Hue Piper Crop Top with a pair of high-waisted Eb Denim Unraveled Jeans and Bottega Veneta Stretch Mesh Sandals.

One of our favorite recent looks from Megan was her strapless black Zuhair Murad Fall 2021 Couture Gown that had a plunging black lace corset bodice with a leather skirt that had a massive slit on the leg. She tied her look together with a pair of strappy black Jimmy Choo Max Sandals.

Megan wore something similar a few days prior at the Billboard Music Awards when she wore a strapless black David Koma Cut out Tailored Gown that had a plunging V-neckline and a hip-high slit on the side, revealing her long, toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of Pasquale Bruni Serpenti Diamond Earrings and David Koma Crystal Flower Embroidered Long Gloves.