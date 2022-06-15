Charlie Sheen’s Twin Son, 13, Seen In Rare Photo With Lookalike Dad After Sami Joins OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen, 56, was spotted shopping in Malibu with one of his 13-year-old twin sons on June 14, just one day after his 18-year-old daughter he shares with ex Denise Richards, 51, Sami, joined OnlyFans. Both father and son seemed to be enjoying the sunny day and were twinning in casual sneakers, shorts, and t-shirt combos. Charlie carried a cooler and was in such a good mood he decided to wave at the paparazzi in front of him.

Sami revealed she joined OnlyFans on June 13 via Instagram with a sultry bikini shot. Alongside a photo of herself posing over the ledge of a pool in a black bikini, she wrote, “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more” with a puckered lips emoji. The link in the bio led to her OnlyFans page, which at the time, had one locked photo with the caption, “your view of me.” She added one more photo on June 15, which is captioned, “lets go skinny dipping.”

While Charlie seemed thrilled to be spending quality time with his son on Tuesday, he was less than thrilled the day before with the news of his daughter’s new business venture. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the father of six told Us Weekly in a statement. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he concluded. Denise responded to Charlie’s bothered statement with one of her own. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” she told HollywoodLife via her representative.

Denise showed support for her daughter by commenting directly on her sexy bikini snapshot announcing her OnlyFans account. “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you,” she wrote.

The sweet message came after Sami and Denise went through quite a rough patch, during which Sami claimed her mother’s household was “abusive,” per Page Six. A source close to Sami and Denise told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2021 that the pair often disagreed over the rules Denise wanted Sami to follow. Denise confirmed that in a February interview. “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie’s], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay,” she told Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM show on February 11. She also said her and Sami’s relationship was “strained,” but she knew they would mend their relationship in the end.

It turns out she was right, as it appears Sami and Denise are back on good terms, especially following Sami’s sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Denise. “Happy mother’s day !! I love u so much mom. U have no idea how grateful I am to have u in my life,” she wrote. Denise responded by saying she loves Sami “so much.”