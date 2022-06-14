Zac Efron Looks Like A Lumberjack With A Mustache & Flannel In New Kodiak Cakes Ad

Zac Efron, 34, is a man of many looks. But in his newest ad campaign for Kodiak Cakes, which is a protein-packed pancake and waffle company based in Park City, Utah, the hunky actor was giving his fans some serious “Zac the lumberjack” vibes! In a video posted by the company on TikTok, he wore an orange, red and black flannel shirt with a tan apron overtop. The usual squeaky-clean heartthrob was sporting a mustache in the video and he looked almost unrecognizable. In the short clip, a woman was smiling at the camera before she turned the camera toward Zac. The video featured music and a robotic voice, which said, “I love my job. Zac Efron is my new boss.”

But that’s not all! HollywoodLife obtained photos from the shoot, which showed the man of many hats wearing a signature Kodiak Cakes mesh trucker’s hat. In the first photo supplied by the company, Zac was wearing the same flannel shirt, with a black t-shirt underneath. He was dressed in dark blue jeans and was still sporting the manly mustache. He gave a nod to the camera with his signature grin beaming through. Judging from the scenic background, it appeared that Zac was in the country. It is a possibility that the ad was shot in Utah, where the company is based.

In a separate shot, also supplied by the company, Zac appeared to be having the time of his life! He removed the Kodiak Cakes hat to show off his perfectly sculpted head of brown hair, which was pushed up and away from his face. In the photo, he wore the same exact outfit as in the video, with the tan apron overtop of his flannel shirt. He was clearly laughing in the pic, which was taken as he was behind a grill as he cooked up some flapjacks. In the background of the scenic photo was a barn, which also led to the conclusion that Zac was in the country!

Aside from the Kodiak Cakes gig, Zac has a lot to celebrate! According to a new report by Deadline, Zac — who boasts an impressive acting resume that started when he starred in the iconic High School Musical series — has been recently cast in a Netflix romantic comedy that also stars Nicole Kidman, 54, and Joey King, 22. According to Deadline, the plot is “set following a surprising romance, which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.” Shooting for the film is going to begin later this year, the outlet added.