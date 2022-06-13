Saoirse Ronan Smiles On Rare Public Outing With BF Jack Lowden: Photo

Saoirse Ronan, 28, was seen out and about with her boyfriend Jack Lowden, 32, on June 9. The couple, who are rarely seen in public together, went for a walk with their dog around the neighborhood in London. Saoirse dressed casual in a black sweatshirt from Harry Styles‘ ‘Pleasing’ brand and a pair of green sweatpants. The Lady Bird actress also sported white sneakers and kept her blonde hair back behind her head.

Jack, meanwhile, wore a dark green polo shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers. He used a leash to hold onto his Saoirse’s dog as the couple walked side-by-side behind their adorable furry pal. The actors seemed to be chatting away in conversation on their stroll.

Saoirse and Jack have been romantically linked since 2018, when the two starred in the historical drama Mary Queen Of Scotts, via Page Six. In June 2021, the pair hilariously recreated a scene from the movie Braveheart to cheer on the Scottish national soccer team in the UEFA European Championship, which Jack shared on his Instagram.

The American-born Irish actress Saoirse Ronan famed for her roles in "Lady Bird", "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and nominated for best actress in a leading role at the 2020 Oscars for her role in "Little Women" was seen out with her beau, the Scottish actor Jack Lowden. As both Saoirse and Jack donned a casual look whilst out walking with their new puppy, the pair looked loved up during their jaunt out in London. It's a rather dressed down look for Saoirse as as reports claim that the acclaimed actress is joining pal Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's glamorous upcoming new movie "Barbie".

Saoirse is obviously the more famous person in this coupling. She’s been nominated for a total of four Oscars and most recently starred in Wes Anderson’s flick The French Dispatch with Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson, and Léa Seydoux. She’s rumored to be starring in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie as a different version of the iconic doll that Margot Robbie is playing.

Jack is a Scottish actor who earned on-screen success in the 2016 BBC miniseries War & Fame. He’s starred in the films Tommy’s Honour, England Is Mine, and Dunkirk. Jack most recently led the 2021 biopic Benediction, where he played British war poet Siegfried Sassoon.