Kate Middleton Is Glowing In Blue Outfit On Carriage Ride For Order Of The Garter Service

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a fitted blue coat dress with a matching hat at the Order of the Garter Service in London on June 13.

June 13, 2022 1:45PM EDT
Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to The Royal Society of Medicine, London, UK - 21 Mar 2018WEARING BESPOKE JENNY PACKHAM
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attends the Order Of The Garter Service at St George's Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. Garter Day at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, UK - 13 Jun 2022
The Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4th 2022. 04 Jun 2022 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4th 2022. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA864959_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton always makes a statement in her outfits at any event and that’s exactly what she did at the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 13. The 40-year-old opted for a head-to-toe blue outfit featuring a coat dress, matching floral hat, and blue pumps.

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this blue Catherine Walker coat dress, Aquazzura Love Link Sling Pumps, G. Collins & Sons jewelry & a Juliette Botterill Floral Leaf Teardrop hat at the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 13. (Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a long-sleeve, powder blue Catherine Walker coat dress that had a low-cut V-neckline and wide collar. The bodice of the dress was fitted while a belt cinched in her tiny waist. The rest of the dress flowed out into a mid-length pleated A-line skirt.

She matched her accessories to all be blue when she rocked a pair of bright blue Aquazzura Love Link Sling Pumps, G. Collins & Sons jewelry, and a gorgeous Juliette Botterill Floral Leaf Teardrop hat with massive floral details on one side.

Kate has been on a roll with her outfits lately, especially since Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week. Kate looked fabulous at the Thanksgiving services when she wore a pastel yellow Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching yellow Philip Treacy Oc 908 Hat.

Kate’s high-neck dress featured long sleeves, a ruched bodice, and a wraparound waist that highlighted her petite frame. The rest of the dress flowed out into an A-line skirt that ended in the middle of her shins.

Her hat was fastened to the side with a yellow flower underneath and she accessorized with a pair of nude, pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Pumps in Bisque and a pair of Royal Collection Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.

