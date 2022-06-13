Kate Middleton Is Glowing In Blue Outfit On Carriage Ride For Order Of The Garter Service

Kate Middleton always makes a statement in her outfits at any event and that’s exactly what she did at the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 13. The 40-year-old opted for a head-to-toe blue outfit featuring a coat dress, matching floral hat, and blue pumps.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a long-sleeve, powder blue Catherine Walker coat dress that had a low-cut V-neckline and wide collar. The bodice of the dress was fitted while a belt cinched in her tiny waist. The rest of the dress flowed out into a mid-length pleated A-line skirt.

She matched her accessories to all be blue when she rocked a pair of bright blue Aquazzura Love Link Sling Pumps, G. Collins & Sons jewelry, and a gorgeous Juliette Botterill Floral Leaf Teardrop hat with massive floral details on one side.

Kate has been on a roll with her outfits lately, especially since Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last week. Kate looked fabulous at the Thanksgiving services when she wore a pastel yellow Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching yellow Philip Treacy Oc 908 Hat.

Kate’s high-neck dress featured long sleeves, a ruched bodice, and a wraparound waist that highlighted her petite frame. The rest of the dress flowed out into an A-line skirt that ended in the middle of her shins.

Her hat was fastened to the side with a yellow flower underneath and she accessorized with a pair of nude, pointed-toe Gianvito Rossi Gianvito Pumps in Bisque and a pair of Royal Collection Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.