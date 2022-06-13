Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Stuns In White Crop Top & Latex Pants In New Pic

Hailie Jade looked gorgeous in her latest social media post. Eminem‘s 26-year-old daughter shared a photo to her Instagram on June 11 where she posed in a cute, chic outfit. Hailie rocked a white crop top and a pair of black latex pants. Hailie’s tan stomach was visible below her crop top, while her pants highlighted the fashionista’s thin physique.

As always, Hailie added to her look with a few great accessory choices. She wore a black baseball cap and had a green clutch purse wrapped around her left shoulder. Hailie also wore a pair of small earrings and a gold chain necklace that looked right at home around her neck. She also donned some light pink lipstick let her sandy brown hair down to reach past her shoulders, though the top of her head was covered by her hat.

Hailie posed in front of a concrete gray wall for her fabulous photo. She put one of her hands on top of her baseball cap as she struck a slight smile while staring directly into the camera. Hailie may have had a friend, or her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock, take the snapshot. But with today’s technology, it’s equally possible that Hailie used a self-timer to capture the selfie.

View Related Gallery Kim Scott Mathers: See Photos Of Eminem's Ex-Wife EMINEM FILES FOR DIVORCERap star EMINEM filed for his second divorce from KIMBERLY MATHERS this morning(05APR06) - after just 82 days of marriage. Eminem, real name MARSHALL BRUCE MATHERS III, filed the paperwork in MacombCounty, Michigan. Through his attorney, the 8 MILE star has asked that his privacy berespected, and stated his focus and primary concern is the couple'sten-year-old daughter HAILIE. The pair wed for the second time in January (06), in a suburb of theirhometown of Detroit, Michigan. Eminem and Kim initially married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, following anasty custody battle over their daughter. (SS/ET/JB) Eminem before he was famous with his wife KimCredit:WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotos254009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] EMINEM FILES FOR DIVORCERap star EMINEM filed for his second divorce from KIMBERLY MATHERS this morning(05APR06) - after just 82 days of marriage. Eminem, real name MARSHALL BRUCE MATHERS III, filed the paperwork in MacombCounty, Michigan. Through his attorney, the 8 MILE star has asked that his privacy berespected, and stated his focus and primary concern is the couple'sten-year-old daughter HAILIE. The pair wed for the second time in January (06), in a suburb of theirhometown of Detroit, Michigan. Eminem and Kim initially married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, following anasty custody battle over their daughter. (SS/ET/JB) Eminem with his wife KimCredit:WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotos254008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Hailie captioned her post, “styled by me on tiktok 😋.” Fans of Hailie know that she’s basically a legend on TikTok. She has nearly one million followers on the platform and regularly shows off her gorgeous fashion in videos that get hundreds of thousands of views. In a video from May 21, Hailie picked out the white crop top and black latex pants and explained to her followers how she goes about styling her outfits.

“I’m bringing in a more casual top to bring this to more of a street style and bringing down the level of fanciness going on here,” Hailie explained of her outfit selection. Last but not least, Hailie picked out her green purse which matched one of the colors on her gold necklace. Just like that, the gorgeous brunette had her full outfit ready to go!