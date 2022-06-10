’90 Day Fiance’ Preview: Emily’s Dad Calls Kobe ‘Crazy’ For Wanting To Take Over His Business

Emily’s dad, David, wants to make sure his daughter is taken care of by Kobe. He meets up with Kobe to talk about the future. David admits in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 12 episode of 90 Day Fiance that he has some “serious concerns” about Kobe.

“Ever since Kobe got here, there’s been some confrontations with Emily, and it seems like some of them got a little heated… It’s a little disturbing,” David says. He wants to know what Kobe’s plan is because he’s not going to support them forever.

David asks Kobe about his career goals and plans to make money for his family. Kobe brings up that Emily mentioned going back to modeling, but he doesn’t think that’s possible here. Kobe says that he worked in “civil engineering” previously.

“Since you have a whole company… you could maybe train me like to take over the company. To keep the family name burning,” Kobe tells David. David doesn’t exactly seem thrilled with this idea.

David probes Kobe for more information about this “civil engineering” background. Turns out, Kobe just has a high school degree and no formal training in civil engineering.

“Well, he’s crazy if he thinks he’s gonna come in and take over my business. That’s not gonna happen. It’s just not. He’s out of his mind,” David declares. Well, that settles things.

There’s certainly been tension between Kobe and Emily as Kobe has tried to prove himself to her parents. While working in the stables, Kobe went off on Emily for trying to dictate what he should be doing. Emily ended up storming off.

Emily and Kobe met when they were both in China. Their whirlwind romance quickly progressed into an engagement and pregnancy. Kobe has come to Kansas to be with Emily and their son, but the transition has not been easy. 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.