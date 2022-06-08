Kim Kardashian Lounges In Bed Wearing A Crop Top & Tight Shorts From SKIMS: Photos

Kim Kardashian is always rocking sexy outfits to promote her clothing line, SKIMS, and her latest outfit was stunning. The 41-year-old modeled a cropped gray tank top with matching tight high-waisted shorts while looking sleepy and sexy in bed.

Kim posted a slideshow of photos rocking the look with the caption, “ride for the brand @skims.” In the pictures, Kim wore a sleeveless, high-neck gray tank that was loose but super cropped. She styled the top with matching, high-waisted biker short briefs.

As for her glam, she had her long platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose, bedhead waves. A sultry brown smokey eye and a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Kim has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she’s been loving skintight looks, of course. Just the other day she was out in LA when she wore a skintight black halterneck jumpsuit with a long Balenciaga Hooded Rain Coat in Silver on top.

Aside from this look, Kim stepped out last week rocking the same pair of skintight Balenciaga pants in three different colors for three days in a row. She rocked them with an all-black outfit, all white, and all pink, and each look was better than the next.

The first time Kim wore the outfit was when she wore tight, pink Balenciaga Pantashoes with a tiny cropped zip-up hoodie sweatshirt, a sparkly pink Balenciaga Hourglass Bag, and Balenciaga Eyewear Cat-Eye Silver-Tone Sunglasses. The second time she wore the look was in London on May 30 when she wore the same pants, but this time in black. She styled the leggings with the same cropped hoodie in black and accessorized with a Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Shearling-Effect Leather Bag.

The third time she wore the outfit was when she wore the look in a tan color, but this time, she accessorized with a Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag and Balenciaga Bb0041S Sunglasses.