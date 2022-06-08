Cher, 76, Proudly Models Her New Line With Versace Proclaiming ‘Icons Unite’

Cher proved she is still a fashion icon when she modeled her new clothing line with Versace in celebration of pride month. The 76-year-old rocked a black T-shirt with a rainbow Medusa hed and the word CHERSACE written across the front, all in rainbow colors, in the photo seen here. She styled the tight tee with a pair of skintight, high-waisted black leggings and a leather jacket.

Throughout the shoot, Cher rocked the bedazzled tee and swapped her leather jacket for a cropped black tweed jacket lined with gold chains and accessorized with oversized sunglasses. Her long black hair was down in voluminous curls while parted in the middle.

Cher posted a photo of herself modeling the look with the caption, “Just hanging @ home rocking my new #Chersace t-shirt celebrating #LGBTQPride (And proceeds going to #GenderSpectrum)”

In another photo she posted, Cher captioned the post, “Maybe it’s me, but I think this Versace t-shirt is kinda giving Cher #LGBTQPride #Chersace #GenderSpectrum.” Meanwhile, Donatella Versace commented on Cher’s photo, “You are an angel, Cher! thank you for joining me in celebrating Pride month so stunningly.”

In a video released by the brand to promote the new collection, hosted by Jake Bongiovi, Jake said, “Two icons, both alike in diva-energy, in Pride Month, where we celebrate the scene, from long-held friendship to new love and unity, where Cher and Versace make Chersace.”

The Versace CHERSACE Pride Diamante T-Shirt released for pride month is hand-signed by Cher and Donatella and retails for $3,350. Some of the proceeds from the sale of the short-sleeved T-shirt will be donated to Gender Spectrum, “a charity chosen by Cher and Donatella Versace for their work supporting the LGBTQ+ community, particularly youths and families.”