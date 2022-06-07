Dua Lipa Rocks A Cutout Bodysuit While Playing Tennis In A New Evian Ad: Watch

Dua Lipa is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in a new ad for Evian. The 26-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a long-sleeve, cream bodysuit with a gaping cutout on the bodice that showed off her toned abs and tiny waist.

Dua tucked her long-sleeve top into a pair of high-waisted green cargo pants that were tight at the waist and looser on the legs. She topped her look off with a pair of platform white sneakers and hoop earrings.

As for her glam, Dua had her long brown hair down in curls while half-up-half-down and slicked back at the top. A bright blue smokey eye and a red lip completed her gorgeous glam.

Dua has been rocking fabulous outfits lately and just yesterday she posted a photo of herself wearing a tiny green triangle bikini with a pair of baggy low-rise trousers.

Dua rocked a tiny green Alessandra Rich Tie Embellished Bikini that had a rhinestone gem in the front. She styled the bikini with a pair of baggy black low-rise pants and a Bvlgari Serpenti Viper One-Coil Ring. In another photo from the slideshow, she wore a pair of high-waisted black pants with a tiny white ribbed crop top.

Aside from this look, just the other day she released a music video for her new song “Potion.” In the video, she rocked a vintage Roberto Cavalli outfit featuring a long-sleeve pink patterned pheasant shirt from S/S 2003 with a high-waisted leo print skirt from S/S 2002. The long-sleeve top was a long blouse but Dua tied it up to just under her chest to make it cropped. She topped her look off with black Dior by John Galliano fall 2000 logo boots.