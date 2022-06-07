Christina Milian Busts Out The ‘Kim Possible’ Theme Song 20 Years After It Premiered

Christina Milian, 40, gave Kim Possible fans a true throwback in her latest red carpet interview! The singer sang a snippet of the theme song of the beloved Disney show, which is about to turn 20 years old, when she attended the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion on June 6. “I’m your basic average girl, and I’m here to save the world,” she belted out from the song’s opening, when she spoke to E! News. “You can’t stop me. Cause I’m Kim Pos-si-ble.”

Soon after the outlet shared the epic video to their TikTok page, it didn’t take long for fans of the show to express their excitement in the comments. “This song is my childhood,” one fan wrote while another shared, “My inner child is dancing with joy.”

While Christina was singing the Kim Possible theme song, she was in close proximity to some of the other stars at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere, including some of the highly-anticipated film’s stars. Some celebs who attended and posed on the red carpet were Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Pete Wentz. They were all smiles and dressed to impress while posing for pics, including Christina.

The beauty wore a gray dress that let a matching bustier peek through and had only one sleeve. It also had a high slit and she paired it with matching heels. She had her curly hair down and rocked flattering makeup that looked incredible on her.

When Christina’s not wowing on red carpets, she’s doing so for sharing her experience as a mom and sharing hacks. She talked about how she manages to work out despite being busy, at the BlogHer Health conference recently. “I used to not like running,” she told Samantha Skey, chief executive officer of SHE Media. She revealed she now has a treadmill in her home and she’s come up with the perfect way to keep herself entertained and distracted during her time on it: Candy Crush and playing music really, really loudly. “You’re not listening to how hard you’re working out,” she explained.