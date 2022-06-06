Adam Sandler Sports A Black Eye On ‘GMA’ & Reveals How He Got the Injury

Adam Sandler appeared on 'Good Morning America' to promote his new film 'Hustle' and explained how he ended up with a black eye thanks to his bedsheets.

June 6, 2022 2:41PM EDT
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler, 55, got an unfortunate black eye that was fully visible during his interview on Good Morning America Monday, June 6. While promoting his new film Hustle, Adam was asked about the black eye by the morning show anchors, to which he jokingly responded, “This is something I have to discuss, right?” Adam proceeded to share the story of how he got a black eye, and it didn’t go down in the way anyone — including Adam — would think.

“I was in bed in the middle of the night,” the Happy Gilmore star explained. “You know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom? Somebody tucked in the sheets to much, I had my phone in the middle of the bed, I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying and hit me in the head.” Adam said that he “refused to acknowledge” the injury when it happened, recalling, “I felt blood and said, ‘Ah, there’s something going on, but I got to sleep.’ Kept sleeping, woke up.”

George Stephanopoulos was shocked about the story and told Adam, “That is the most elaborate black-eye story I’ve ever heard.” Adam laughed in response and said, “There’s nothing cool about this thing,” in reference to his black eye. “It looks so cool,” he said sarcastically. “When I’m on the streets of New York, like, I see people going, ‘Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.’ I’m like, ‘Ehh, it was a bad accident.’ ”

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler at Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ premiere in Los Angeles on June 2, 2022 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Adam stars in Hustle as Stanley Sugarman, a former basketball scout who tries to revive his career by recruiting a player from overseas for the NBA. Queen LatifahBen FosterRobert Duvall, and Heidi Garner also star. Adam’s Happy Gilmore Productions is producing the film, which debuts on the streamer on Wednesday, June 8.

