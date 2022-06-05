Jordyn Woods Sports Black One Piece Swimsuit At Friend’s Bachelorette Party: Watch

Jordyn Woods, 24, looked incredible in her latest video! The beauty rocked a black one-piece swimsuit when she attended a friend’s bachelorette party, in a post she shared to Instagram on June 3. She also enjoyed a drink in a champagne glass as she mingled outside by a pool with the other girls in attendance.

“Nala’s Bach✨ it was all great until… part 1,” she wrote in the caption for the video. She also later posted various pics from the eventful weekend, which seemed to take place in Tulum, Mexico. In one eye-catching snapshot included in the collection, Jordyn and the girls all posed in their swimsuits and sun hats with their names on them while looking out at the pool.

Before Jordyn shared her latest video and pics, she made headlines for rocking a fashionable jumper during a night out with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns at Dior’s Men Show two weeks ago. The outfit of choice was red and white patterned and came from Dior. She paired it with white heels and accessorized with necklaces, bracelets, and white-framed sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Jordyn Woods: Photos Of The Star Jordyn Woods '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019 West Hollywood, CA - Jordyn Woods looks stunning in a revealing jewel chain dress as she celebrates her birthday with boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jordyn Woods, Karl Anthony Towns BACKGRID USA 18 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After that eye-catching appearance, Jordyn got attention again for rocking a tiny bikini by a pool, in a set of Instagram photos on May 17. The two-piece had blue and pink patterns and she wore it while her hair was down. She also had barely-there makeup, showing off a natural and pretty look.

When Jordyn’s not wowing with her fashionable hangouts and outings, she’s making a difference for the important issues she believes in. She and Karl recently visited the White House on the second anniversary of George Floyd‘s tragic death and watched President Joe Biden sign an executive order to improve police accountability. She had the opportunity to pose for a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris during the event and was all smiles while wearing a white blazer coat, matching skirt, and white heels. She also shared a photo of her and Karl interacting with the political figure and one of her posing with the late Breonna Taylor‘s mother, Tamika Palmer, as she talked about her life-changing experience in the caption.

“Today was an honor being able to witness a step in the right direction towards police reform in our country,” her caption read. “As well as the 2 year remembrance of George Floyd. Pictured are some of the beautiful women I got to meet today, @kamalaharris @vp, Breonna Taylor’s mother @tamikalpalmer, and George Floyd’s beautiful daughter and sisters. This is a day I’ll never forget. ❤️ Their strength can inspire us all.”