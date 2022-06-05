Jordyn Woods Sports Black One Piece Swimsuit At Friend’s Bachelorette Party: Watch

Jordyn Woods happily posed and enjoyed spending time by a pool with fellow gorgeous gals, in a new video she shared to social media.

By:
June 5, 2022 3:18PM EDT
Jordyn Woods
View gallery
Newlywed Bachelor star JoJo Fletcher looks stunning in a plethora of sexy swimsuits, which she has designed and modeled for Cupshe. The 31-year-old reality star, who wed Jordan Rodgers in California earlier in May, shows of her immaculate tanned physique in a series of ensembles, which retail for around $40 each and are from the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher collection. The photoshoot is set by a pool in a beautiful desert-style mansion in Santorini, where she went on her honeymoon. JoJo told DailyMail.com that she was a natural fit for the brand. She said: ‘Beach vacations are my absolute favorite so when Cupshe approached me about doing a swim collab with them it was instantly an exciting opportunity for me. ‘Back when I had my clothing line Fletch, swimwear was such a hit so to be able to dip my toes back in and design quality swimwear that was more affordable and inclusive to all different styles was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.’ Of all the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher suits, she likes the monokini the best. 'I love all of the pieces we created and also love that the collection encompasses many different styles & "moods" if you will. I keep getting drawn back to the black deep plunge monokini though. It is that perfect simple, yet sexy one piece that would look killer on anyone.' She also said the white swimsuit she wore in Santorini was made with her honeymoon in mind. 'I loved being able to incorporate two looks that would fit within the bridal theme. I was inspired by having these pieces be both romantic and playful (adding the bows and belts) while also having one that was a little more sexy as a one piece with a high leg and a low back,' she shared. 'The fabric we found has the most beautiful monochromatic patterned texture that gives that perfect detail while keeping it classic all white.' Speaking about her wedding, JoJo added: 'I was so excited. It was  a little crazy with final planning details and remodeling a house. 'I had to keep having to
Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones hits the beach in a Balenciaga swimsuit after a shopping spree with the rapper in Miami. It wasn't too long ago on this very same beach that ex-girlfriend Julia Fox wore the same Balenciaga design, except hers said Miami while Chaney's says Paris. 26 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chaney Jones. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA832021_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jordyn Woods, 24, looked incredible in her latest video! The beauty rocked a black one-piece swimsuit when she attended a friend’s bachelorette party, in a post she shared to Instagram on June 3. She also enjoyed a drink in a champagne glass as she mingled outside by a pool with the other girls in attendance.

“Nala’s Bach✨ it was all great until… part 1,” she wrote in the caption for the video. She also later posted various pics from the eventful weekend, which seemed to take place in Tulum, Mexico. In one eye-catching snapshot included in the collection, Jordyn and the girls all posed in their swimsuits and sun hats with their names on them while looking out at the pool.

Before Jordyn shared her latest video and pics, she made headlines for rocking a fashionable jumper during a night out with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns at Dior’s Men Show two weeks ago. The outfit of choice was red and white patterned and came from Dior. She paired it with white heels and accessorized with necklaces, bracelets, and white-framed sunglasses.

After that eye-catching appearance, Jordyn got attention again for rocking a tiny bikini by a pool, in a set of Instagram photos on May 17. The two-piece had blue and pink patterns and she wore it while her hair was down. She also had barely-there makeup, showing off a natural and pretty look.

When Jordyn’s not wowing with her fashionable hangouts and outings, she’s making a difference for the important issues she believes in. She and Karl recently visited the White House on the second anniversary of George Floyd‘s tragic death and watched President Joe Biden sign an executive order to improve police accountability. She had the opportunity to pose for a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris during the event and was all smiles while wearing a white blazer coat, matching skirt, and white heels. She also shared a photo of her and Karl interacting with the political figure and one of her posing with the late Breonna Taylor‘s mother, Tamika Palmer, as she talked about her life-changing  experience in the caption.

“Today was an honor being able to witness a step in the right direction towards police reform in our country,” her caption read. “As well as the 2 year remembrance of George Floyd. Pictured are some of the beautiful women I got to meet today, @kamalaharris @vp, Breonna Taylor’s mother @tamikalpalmer, and George Floyd’s beautiful daughter and sisters. This is a day I’ll never forget. ❤️ Their strength can inspire us all.”

More From Our Partners

ad