Mama June Wore Casual Black T-Shirt To Marry Justin Stroud At Georgia Courthouse: Photos

Mama June, 42, was quite the untraditional bride in her marriage to Justin Shroud, 34. In courthouse photos obtained by People and E! News, which can be viewed here and here, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star wore an ensemble of all black. She kept it casual in a baggy black t-shirt with a crown and phrase printed on it and paired it with leggings. She had a full face of makeup on and wore her blonde, wavy hair down. Her groom donned gray pants and a plain white shirt. He accessorized with a gold necklace with a large pendant on it.

The couple, who began dating in 2021, announced they got married on May 31 on TikTok and on Instagram. “I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors,” Mama June captioned her Instagram post, in which she shared her TikTok video announcement. “YES, me and @officialsmallz1 really got married back in March 23 on our six-month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment.” She then encouraged people to check out her show, which airs on Friday nights on We tv. Mama June also gave viewers a glimpse of her engagement ring in the video: a round-cut white diamond.

According to a photo of the marriage license obtained by E! News, the pair got married in Irwinton, a city in Georgia’s Wilkinson County. The pair sparked engagement rumors in March when they were seen looking at rings at a local jeweler. After some browsing, they decided to get a custom design from Atlanta-based Chris Da Jeweler.

Before announcing the marriage news, Mama June opened up about her and Justin’s romance on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We became friends originally, and he didn’t know who Mama June was when he met me. He didn’t know I had just gotten out of a domestic violence situation, he didn’t know what was going on in my life… and I didn’t honestly tell him what was going on,” she recalled. “I had been told I wasn’t his type, that he wasn’t single. But it turns out I was his type, and he was single!”

While Mama June seems smitten, the past few months have not been all fun and games for her. On June 1, a Georgia court ruled that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, would be better looked after under the care of her sister, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon, 22, who was granted temporary guardianship of Alana in 2019. Lauryn, who has four kids with husband Josh Efird, received full custody of her younger sister and will receive child support of $800 per month from Mama June until Alana turns 18, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Alana turns 18 in August 2023.

However, Mama June seems to be focusing on the positives in her life, such as being free of domestic abuse, being sober from drugs, and being happily in love. “I feel like Justin is God’s way of flashing the last 10 years in front of me, with the overdoses, the relapses, and showing me how I can really be treated like gold if I stay sober,” June said on the HL podcast. “He was always the one there. He was always the one that would text me at random times when he had no idea what was going on in my life, and that’s really just what made me fall for him.”