Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight Blue Crop Top & Skirt On Luxe Utah Vacation: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 24, is taking in her latest Utah vacation while looking incredible! The Kardashians star shared several new snapshots of herself modeling a figure-hugging metallic blue-silver long-sleeved crop top and matching skirt on Instagram on June 4. She had her hair tied back into a long ponytail and carried a matching purse with a short strap as she posed against a cement wall and by trees with green leaves.

“blue might be my new favorite color,” Kylie captioned the memorable post. Her fans agreed in the comments and couldn’t stop complimenting the look. “Everything looks beautiful on you,” one fan wrote while another called her “so pretty.” A third called her outfit “a Mars dream” and a fourth mentioned “alien vibes.”

Before Kylie’s latest pics were posted, she made headlines for sharing photos of herself relaxing on a boat in a metallic silver one-piece swimsuit. She had her hair pulled back in a low bun and rocked sunglasses as she sat back and let herself absorb some vitamin d. She also accessorized with silver dangling earrings and rings and looked gorgeous.

The dark-haired beauty later posted videos of her having fun with friends in videos to her Instagram story. The group was riding in a tube on a lake and looked like they were having a blast. They were laughing and screaming as they enjoyed the fast-moving float and it looked like quite the memorable moment.

When Kylie’s not hanging out and have a great time with friends, she’s doing so with her family. A source recently told us that she and her sister Kendall Jenner have been making time to spend with their dad Caitlyn Jenner and “worry” about her being “lonely” sometimes. “They do worry about their dad feeling lonely,” the source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife when referring to how Caitlyn reportedly wasn’t invited to Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent Italian wedding because they “have not been close.”

“They both understand why Cait wasn’t invited to Kourtney‘s wedding but as much as it makes sense that she wasn’t on the guest list, there’s no doubt Caitlyn did feel left out,” the source continued. “Both Kendall and Kylie are very sensitive to the situation on all sides so the best they could really do is give their dad extra love and attention. They made sure to say in touch while they were in Italy and since they got back they’ve both been spending extra time with their dad.”