Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight Blue Crop Top & Skirt On Luxe Utah Vacation: Photos

Kylie Jenner donned a galactic blue-silver outfit of choice as she posed outside against a cement wall and by some green trees.

June 4, 2022 5:49PM EDT
Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner steps off her 100 million dollar private jet in New York ahead of the Met Gala. 01 May 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA853221_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner looks stunning as she quietly attended The Kardashian' Hulu TV show viewing party in Hollywood. 08 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845752_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 24, is taking in her latest Utah vacation while looking incredible! The Kardashians star shared several new snapshots of herself modeling a figure-hugging metallic blue-silver long-sleeved crop top and matching skirt on Instagram on June 4. She had her hair tied back into a long ponytail and carried a matching purse with a short strap as she posed against a cement wall and by trees with green leaves.

“blue might be my new favorite color,” Kylie captioned the memorable post. Her fans agreed in the comments and couldn’t stop complimenting the look. “Everything looks beautiful on you,” one fan wrote while another called her “so pretty.” A third called her outfit “a Mars dream” and a fourth mentioned “alien vibes.”

Before Kylie’s latest pics were posted, she made headlines for sharing photos of herself relaxing on a boat in a metallic silver one-piece swimsuit. She had her hair pulled back in a low bun and rocked sunglasses as she sat back and let herself absorb some vitamin d. She also accessorized with silver dangling earrings and rings and looked gorgeous.

Kylie Jenner poses at a previous event. (Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

The dark-haired beauty later posted videos of her having fun with friends in videos to her Instagram story. The group was riding in a tube on a lake and looked like they were having a blast. They were laughing and screaming as they enjoyed the fast-moving float and it looked like quite the memorable moment.

When Kylie’s not hanging out and have a great time with friends, she’s doing so with her family. A source recently told us that she and her sister Kendall Jenner have been making time to spend with their dad Caitlyn Jenner and “worry” about her being “lonely” sometimes. “They do worry about their dad feeling lonely,” the source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife when referring to how Caitlyn reportedly wasn’t invited to Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent Italian wedding because they “have not been close.”

“They both understand why Cait wasn’t invited to Kourtney‘s wedding but as much as it makes sense that she wasn’t on the guest list, there’s no doubt Caitlyn did feel left out,” the source continued. “Both Kendall and Kylie are very sensitive to the situation on all sides so the best they could really do is give their dad extra love and attention. They made sure to say in touch while they were in Italy and since they got back they’ve both been spending extra time with their dad.”

