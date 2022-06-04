Kourtney Kardashian Wears Mini Blazer Dress For Dinner With Travis Barker & Their Kids: Photos

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to love bringing their blended family together, as the couple were spotted out with their children while eating at a restaurant called Nobu on June 4. While most of the clan was dressed casually, Kourtney chose to a wear bold getup that was right up her alley.

Sporting an all black outfit, Kourtney rocked an oversized blazer that was buttoned in the center, and wore it over over a lingerie bralette and mini skirt set that peeked through. Her shiny black hair was then pulled back in a tight bun with two sleek pieces framing her face. She also wore classy open toed heels while she confidently trotted behind her new hubby.

The gathering comes after Kourtney and Travis’ lavish wedding in Italy on May 22. While the lovebirds officially got married in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15, they also tied the knot during a non-legal ceremony in Vegas, equipped with a classic Elvis Presley impersonator.

Kourtney has been open in the past about her strong desire to bring her family together via her marriage to Travis. Currently, Kourtney has three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two children named Landon and Alabama. “Travis is really an amazing father,” Kourtney said in a May episode of The Kardashians. “It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

She also elaborated the she plans on having her own children with the Blink-182 drummer. “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she added. However, Kourtney also confessed that the two have been having a difficult time conceiving, as she has been struggling with fertility issues while undergoing IVF treatments.

Despite the setbacks, Kourtney and Travis appear to remain determined to expand their family. “I think that we want it so badly because we want to make something together,” she told her mother Kris Jenner in an April episode.