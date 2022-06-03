Mason Disick, 12, Is Taller Than Mom Kourtney Kardashian On Sushi & Ice Cream Date

The reality star's oldest son is growing up so fast, and he's even just taller than his mom, as they went out for a mom and son bonding day.

June 3, 2022
mason disick, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019
Kourtney Kardashian is having special mother-son time with her growing son Mason Disick. The pair hit up Shibuya sushi for lunch in Calabasas followed by ice cream for dessert.
Kim Kardashia and North West get on a boat to head to Koutnery's wedding in Portofino. 22 May 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA860446_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: RAAK / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian took her son Mason Disick out for lunch in Calabasas on Thursday, June 2. Now her 12-year-old child is getting so tall! He’s even just a little bit taller than his mom, 43, as the pair grabbed sushi at Shibuya and ice cream together on a sunny day. While he doesn’t quite tower over his mom just yet, Mason has definitely hit the point where he’s just a little taller than the Poosh founder.

Mason has some height on his mom now! He looked taller than her after their lunch date. (RAAK / BACKGRID)

Kourtney stunned in a black crop top, underneath a sheer top, as she also rocked a large pair of sunglasses and had her hair tied back in a ponytail. She completed the outfit with a flowing, baggy pair of black cargo pants, which matched the dark pants that Mason wore.

Besides the similar pants to his mom, Mason went for an all-black look. He rocked a crew neck from Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, and a matching flat-brimmed cap, but he also wore a pair of white sneakers for the lunch date with his mom. Both Kourt and Mason looked like they were having a lot of fun together.

Mason and his mom matching baggy black pants for their lunch date. (RAAK / BACKGRID)

Mason is the oldest of three kids that Kourtney shares with her ex Scott DisickBesides Mason, the pair have a daughter Penelope9, and younger son Reign7. Besides his brother and sister, Mason did just get three new step-siblings, when his mom married Travis Barker in a romantic ceremony in Italy. Travis shares a son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, plus his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya. 

With Kourt and Travis blending their families, a source close to her told HollywoodLife exclusively that she wants to be the “best step-mom” to Travis’ kids. “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it,” the insider said.

