Mason Disick, 12, Is Taller Than Mom Kourtney Kardashian On Sushi & Ice Cream Date

Kourtney Kardashian took her son Mason Disick out for lunch in Calabasas on Thursday, June 2. Now her 12-year-old child is getting so tall! He’s even just a little bit taller than his mom, 43, as the pair grabbed sushi at Shibuya and ice cream together on a sunny day. While he doesn’t quite tower over his mom just yet, Mason has definitely hit the point where he’s just a little taller than the Poosh founder.

Kourtney stunned in a black crop top, underneath a sheer top, as she also rocked a large pair of sunglasses and had her hair tied back in a ponytail. She completed the outfit with a flowing, baggy pair of black cargo pants, which matched the dark pants that Mason wore.

Besides the similar pants to his mom, Mason went for an all-black look. He rocked a crew neck from Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour, and a matching flat-brimmed cap, but he also wore a pair of white sneakers for the lunch date with his mom. Both Kourt and Mason looked like they were having a lot of fun together.

Mason is the oldest of three kids that Kourtney shares with her ex Scott Disick. Besides Mason, the pair have a daughter Penelope, 9, and younger son Reign, 7. Besides his brother and sister, Mason did just get three new step-siblings, when his mom married Travis Barker in a romantic ceremony in Italy. Travis shares a son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, plus his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

With Kourt and Travis blending their families, a source close to her told HollywoodLife exclusively that she wants to be the “best step-mom” to Travis’ kids. “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it,” the insider said.