Ana de Armas Stuns In Sexy Bikini While On A Yacht In Italy

Ana de Armas rocked a tiny chevron bikini with super cheeky bottoms while lounging on a yacht on vacation in Italy.

By:
June 3, 2022 12:54PM EDT
Ana de Armas
Actress Ana de Armas attends the U.S. premiere of "Hands of Stone" at the SVA Theatre, in New York NY Premiere of "Hands of Stone", New York, USA - 22 Aug 2016
Palma de Mallorca, SPAIN - *EXCLUSIVE* - The Cuban-Spanish actress Ana De Armas spotted enjoying a spot of breakfast with friends and a mystery man at the table at Palma De Mallorca in Spain. Ana appears to be in good spirits and moving on amid news that her ex Ben Affleck is seeing Jennifer Lopez. Ana who celebrated her 33rd birthday recently was seen in good spirits after a rather turbulent time earlier in the year regarding her love life with the American Actor Ben Affleck as the pair ended their year-long relationship. Ben seems to have forgotten all about Ana after recent pictures emerged of a reunion with his ex Jennifer Lopez sparking rumors that the couple may be back on. Pictured: Ana de Armas BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself tanning in a bikini while aboard a yacht in Italy.

Ana’s brown chevron bikini featured a triangle top with matching side-tie bottoms that were extremely cheeky, showing off her behind. She styled her look with a green baseball cap and natural, salty beach wave hair.

In another photo, Ana posed on a balcony overlooking the gorgeous ocean while wearing a spaghetti strap yellow silk dress with a low-cut back and a white, colorful Louis Vuitton sarong tied around her waist. She accessorized with a high ponytail and a Logan Hollowell Wilderness Hammered Gold Bangle Set.

Ana has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from her Italy looks, she was recently at the Louis Vuitton fashion show when she rocked a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Fall 2022. She rocked a navy blue turtleneck sweater tucked into a high-waisted black velvet mini skirt and styled her look with a pair of knee-high black leather boots. A Louis Vuitton Twist MM Bag, gold earrings, and a bright red lip completed her look.

When Ana isn’t dressed to the nines, she’s usually rocking more casual outfits which she just did recently. She tocked a pair of skintight, brown cotton flared pants with a cozy, powder blue knit cardigan sweater with a low-cat, brown ribbed top underneath, and white sneakers.

