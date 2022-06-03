Ana de Armas Stuns In Sexy Bikini While On A Yacht In Italy

Ana de Armas always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 34-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself tanning in a bikini while aboard a yacht in Italy.

Ana’s brown chevron bikini featured a triangle top with matching side-tie bottoms that were extremely cheeky, showing off her behind. She styled her look with a green baseball cap and natural, salty beach wave hair.

In another photo, Ana posed on a balcony overlooking the gorgeous ocean while wearing a spaghetti strap yellow silk dress with a low-cut back and a white, colorful Louis Vuitton sarong tied around her waist. She accessorized with a high ponytail and a Logan Hollowell Wilderness Hammered Gold Bangle Set.

Ana has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from her Italy looks, she was recently at the Louis Vuitton fashion show when she rocked a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Fall 2022. She rocked a navy blue turtleneck sweater tucked into a high-waisted black velvet mini skirt and styled her look with a pair of knee-high black leather boots. A Louis Vuitton Twist MM Bag, gold earrings, and a bright red lip completed her look.

When Ana isn’t dressed to the nines, she’s usually rocking more casual outfits which she just did recently. She tocked a pair of skintight, brown cotton flared pants with a cozy, powder blue knit cardigan sweater with a low-cat, brown ribbed top underneath, and white sneakers.