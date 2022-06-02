‘P-Valley’s Nicco Annan & Brandee Evans Tease Season 2: ‘New Dreams’, Drama & More

P-Valley season 2 begins in unprecedented times. The critically-acclaimed series picks up months after the season 1 finale, and the dynamics of The Pynk have changed since Hailey saved the club. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nicco Annan and Brandee Evans about the evolving power struggle between Uncle Clifford and Hailey at The Pynk and more.

“Listen, she paid a bill. That’s what she did,” Nicco said. “She paid a bill. Now it was a bill that was $250,000. Of course, I’m speaking from my character’s point of view. I think that the dynamic between Clifford and Hailey this season they go at it a lot, but I think the root of that is not money. I think it’s about integrity. You do certain things for family, and you do that without holding it over their heads. That’s something that I can tell that I don’t think Hailey has experienced and really knows much about. The three of our characters between Mercedes, Uncle Clifford, and Autumn Night, there was a lot that happened on Murda Night last season at the end. Here we are five months later, and there’s still things that haven’t really solidified in how she’s moving, so I think that that’s more of the core of the relationship and the fracture, not just the $250,000.”

Uncle Clifford, Hailey, and Mercedes are bonded together by a dark secret: the death of Montavius in the Paradise Room. “You get your questions answered this season,” Brandee teased about whether or not fans will find out who really killed Montavius.

The first season showed the incredibly complicated relationship between Mercedes and her mother. Brandee revealed P-Valley goes “back in time in season 2” to show “some backstory on Mercedes and Patrice and where this conflict and toxicity comes from in a sense. It’s going to be heavy, but I can’t wait for the audience to see, and I think it’ll help you understand both those characters a little more.”

Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda’s romance hit a major snag at the end of the first season, and there will be more tension ahead between these two. Nicco admitted that “there has been communication on one side” when season 2 begins. “I think that the journey of seeing those two characters if they get back together, how they could make their way back into one another’s lives, and what that would mean if they were to be in each other’s lives… I think that’s a part of the journey that we do see in season 2. But how it ends? I don’t know. It’s in Katori’s head,” Nicco continued.

The series will be addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pynk has to find new ways of providing entertainment. “I think it’s very authentic to what literally the world was going through,” Brandee told HollywoodLife about how the show handles the pandemic. “You have to come up with new ways and dream new dreams. As Uncle Clifford says, there’s going to be a lot of times where what you thought was going to happen can’t happen now because you got to do it a different way. We’re going to see if Mercedes — forget the gym — is going to even get to dance again?” P-Valley airs on STARZ.