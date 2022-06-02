‘RHOA’ Alum NeNe Leakes Sued By Boyfriend’s Estranged Wife Over Alleged Affair

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been sued by her current boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh‘s, ex-wife. She claimed that NeNe, 54, and Nyonisela had an affair, which led to the demise of their marriage, per Entertainment Tonight. In court documents filed on May 23 in North Carolina, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claimed that she and Nyonisela “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship” and sex life before NeNe came along, per the outlet. She went on to claim that Nyonisela continuously lied about his whereabouts as he was “engaged in an ongoing romantic, uninhibited and adulterous affair” with the reality star.

Malomine also claimed that she has felt “embarrassment and humiliation” because NeNe “has publicly posted and continues to publicly post berating, tactless and insensitive intimate pictures of herself with [Malomine’s] husband on social media.” She is suing NeNe for $100,000 due to “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation” with her husband. Other reasons for the lawsuit include, but are not limited to, a loss of income and help around the house to mental distress and beyond, all stemming from the alleged affair. Malomine and Nyonisela have one child together, an 11-year-old son named Nyoni.

NeNe and Nyonisela began dating in late 2021, just months after NeNe buried her husband, Gregg Leakes, who died of colon cancer on September 1 of that year. They went Instagram official on Dec. 28 when NeNe shared some snapshots of their beach vacation together. On Dec. 29, she posted a selfie from a beach lounge chair with a cryptic message that read, “This year really taught me so much abt people places & things.”

The reality star does not have any photos of her beau on her Instagram page as of this writing, but the day the news came out, she posted about an extravagant party they attended together on her Instagram Story. She also shared some clips of them in the car together with the song “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long playing. “Yours, mine, ours / I could do this for hours,” Muni’s smooth voice sang over the first video of the couple. They have been spotted out and about together numerous times, such as in December when they were photographed holding hands in Miami Beach. In May, they were seen on another date night in Miami.

Earlier this year, a source close to NeNe revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is absolutely smitten with Nyonisela. “NeNe can’t stop smiling when she’s around him and after such a rough last year, she’s excited about this next chapter in her life with him,” the insider divulged. “Everybody knows that NeNe is a very strong, confident woman and so it takes an equally strong man to match her energy. But that’s exactly who Nyoni is and just what she needs right now. NeNe isn’t worried about the future, she’s living in the moment and doing what makes her happy.” Neither NeNe nor Nyonisela has publicly commented on the lawsuit at the time of this writing.