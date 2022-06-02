Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Cutout Dress For Malibu Date Night With Travis Barker

The Poosh founder and her husband rocked all-black outfits and held hands, while out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu about a week after their Italian wedding.

By:
June 2, 2022 10:28AM EDT
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous as she grabbed a bite with her husband Travis Barker at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday, June 1. The 43-year-old reality star stunned in a black dress with diamond-shaped cutouts down the sides, as she held the 46-year-old drummer’s hand heading the car. She completed the outfit with some extra tall platform boots that matched her dress. The Poosh founder also had her hair styled in a ponytail for the date night.

Kourtney and Travis held hands while leaving Nobu. (BACKGRID)

Just like his wife, Travis rocked an all-black outfit, but of course, he had a bit more of his punk rock inspiration. Other than a pair of dark black pants and dress shoes, he sported a faded-looking t-shirt for goth rock icons Bauhaus. He also accessorized with a pair of slim sunglasses as the couple headed out after dinner. Travis also took to his Instagram Story to show off a closer look at the pair’s footwear with a black-and-white shot of their shoes.

The pair were also joined by Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya for dinner. With the newlyweds blending their families, a source close to Kourt revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she wants to be “the best step-mom ever.” Other than dinner, it seemed like the couple may have taken a romantic, moonlit walk on the beach, as Kourtney posted a few videos of the waves on the shore to her Instagram Story.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Italy on May 22. After the eventful and star-studded wedding, the pair stuck around in Italy for a romantic honeymoon. The pair were seen sightseeing and relaxing with Travis’ kids during their stay in Italy. Even though the Barkers looked like they had a great time on their honeymoon, it seems like they’re both happy to be home and hitting some of their favorite date night spots back in Los Angeles. They were seen arriving back with Travis’ son Landon, 18, on May 28.

