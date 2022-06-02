Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sexy Cutout Dress For Malibu Date Night With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian looked gorgeous as she grabbed a bite with her husband Travis Barker at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday, June 1. The 43-year-old reality star stunned in a black dress with diamond-shaped cutouts down the sides, as she held the 46-year-old drummer’s hand heading the car. She completed the outfit with some extra tall platform boots that matched her dress. The Poosh founder also had her hair styled in a ponytail for the date night.

Just like his wife, Travis rocked an all-black outfit, but of course, he had a bit more of his punk rock inspiration. Other than a pair of dark black pants and dress shoes, he sported a faded-looking t-shirt for goth rock icons Bauhaus. He also accessorized with a pair of slim sunglasses as the couple headed out after dinner. Travis also took to his Instagram Story to show off a closer look at the pair’s footwear with a black-and-white shot of their shoes.

The pair were also joined by Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya for dinner. With the newlyweds blending their families, a source close to Kourt revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she wants to be “the best step-mom ever.” Other than dinner, it seemed like the couple may have taken a romantic, moonlit walk on the beach, as Kourtney posted a few videos of the waves on the shore to her Instagram Story.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Couples On Date Night -- Photos Of Chrissy Teigen With John Legend & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - NeNe Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh were seen arriving at Bar One restaurant for a dinner in Miami, Florida. NeNe looks casually chic in a lace body suit and baggy ripped jeans paired with heels. Pictured: NeNe Leakes, Nyonisela Sioh BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Italy on May 22. After the eventful and star-studded wedding, the pair stuck around in Italy for a romantic honeymoon. The pair were seen sightseeing and relaxing with Travis’ kids during their stay in Italy. Even though the Barkers looked like they had a great time on their honeymoon, it seems like they’re both happy to be home and hitting some of their favorite date night spots back in Los Angeles. They were seen arriving back with Travis’ son Landon, 18, on May 28.