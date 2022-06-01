‘MAFS: Where Are They Now’ Preview: Mark & Lindsey Divorce & She Apologizes To Him

Mark and Lindsey’s relationship didn’t work out, but they take a moment to clear the air after their divorce in this EXCLUSIVE preview of MAFS Boston: Where Are They Now. While sitting down with Mark, Lindsey brings up the bowling alley scene she didn’t see until the reunion. “I just felt so awful that you had to see that or hear that because I never intended for you to see or hear that,” Lindsey tells Mark.

While mic’d up, Lindsey infamously went off on her then-husband at the bowling alley. “I hate my husband. He’s a pathetic f**king loser,” Lindsey said at the time.

Lindsey tells Mark that her intense was just to “rage vent” to the producer about her “frustrations.” She continues, “I felt bad that you had to see it and hear it… I felt embarrassed that I embarrassed you.”

Mark doesn’t hold any bad blood towards Lindsey. “Hearing Lindsey apologize right now is really all I ever wanted,” Mark admits. “I never was somebody that held onto things, but I think just hearing someone apologize for doing something wrong is a nice feeling.”

Mark goes on to say that he feels “blessed” to have met Lindsey because he “got so many good things in a way, had I been with someone else, I might not have become the person I am today.” He adds, “I’ve grown because of you.”

He also tells Lindsey that he’s “always going to have so much love” for Lindsey. Lindsey is grateful that Mark has accepted her apology. “I feel like this marriage did not bring out my best self,” she confesses.

Mark reveals that he has “no ill wishes against Lindsey” and has hope for their future post-divorce. “I wouldn’t mind being her friend in the future. I’m actually hoping that getting divorced from Lindsey will make our relationship better. But with Lindsey you just never know what could happen,” Mark says. The Married At First Sight special will air June 1 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.