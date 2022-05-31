Miles Teller’s Wife Keleigh Sperry Wears Shorts At Game After New ‘Top Gun’ Tops Box Office

Keleigh Sperry wore a fashionable Philadelphia Phillies tank top and a pair of Daisy Dukes when she showed up to the Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants game with Miles Teller on Memorial Day.

Keleigh Sperry, 29, turned heads during her recent outing with Miles Teller, 35, on May 30! The beauty and the actor, who stars in the new high-grossing film, Top Gun: Maverick, walked into the Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants baseball game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA while wearing stylish outfits. She donned a light red Phillies tank top, short denim shorts, sunglasses, and white sneakers as her long wavy hair was down during the fun event.

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry at the Phillies game. (Splashnews.com)

Miles also looked great in a black t-shirt and gray shorts as he held his wife’s hand. He added a red Phillies baseball cap, sunglasses and white and blue Nike sneakers to his look as well. The lovebirds were photographed walking into the location and even posed for cute pics while smiling and holding onto each other.

Another photo of Miles and Keleigh posing at the game. (Splashnews.com)

In addition to enjoying the game, Miles paid tribute to military families by helping to unveil the American Gold Star Mothers Chair of Honor, which honors mothers whose children died in military service. He was joined by Judith Young, the Gold Star Mothers past National President, as well as Phillies Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, John Middleton, during the memorable moment. He was all smiles as he took in the special honor and even reportedly stopped to chat and take pics with fans.

Miles’ appearance with Keleigh at the baseball game comes after his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, has been topping the box office with a reported $151 million since its release on May 27. The high numbers reportedly make it the second-biggest debut for Memorial Day weekend in history. The talented star plays the role of Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in the movie, which is the long-awaited sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 film, Top Gun. He also acts alongside Tom Cruise, who starred in the original.

Shortly before the official release of Top Gun: Maverick, Miles and Keleigh showed up to the premiere at Cannes Film Festival. They were dressed to impress while posing for photos at the event, including a classic tuxedo for Miles and a gorgeous white gown for Keleigh. The couple embraced and even shared a sweet kiss during the photo op.

