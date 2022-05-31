Ellen DeGeneres Vacations In Morocco With Portia de Rossi After Wrapping Up Show: Photos

Ellen DeGeneres went on vacation shortly after she ended her long-running talk show. The comedian, 64, and her wife Portia de Rossi, 49, were photographed in Marrakesh, Morocco on Monday, May 30. The couple held hands while touring Marrakesh and walked through the streets filled with vendors selling local goods. Then, Ellen and Portia sat down next to each other for a low-key lunch.

Ellen was dressed in a white button up collared shirt and khaki pants. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses and sported her signature short hair. Portia, meanwhile, had on a blue and white striped sun dress and an orange and white scarf. She wore black sunglasses, just like her wife did, while carrying a crossbody purse across her chest.

After 19 seasons, The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired its final episode on May 26. Jennifer Aniston, Pink, and Billie Eilish appeared as guests, while Ellen delivered an emotional goodbye to her producers and fans watching at home. “I hope that what I’ve been able to do the last 19 years has made you happy and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you’re going through and I hope I’ve been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world — to feel like you have a purpose,” she said.

The show’s ending came following a controversial 2020 for Ellen and her team, when various employees alleged that the talk show was a “toxic workplace” environment. Ellen apologized to her staff amidst the crisis and investigation into the claims began. Ellen also addressed the situation publicly during the season 18 premiere of her show in 2020.