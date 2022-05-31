Bobby Brown Reveals Whitney Houston Came To Him In A Dream & Said To Let Bobbi Kristina ‘Go’

After Bobbi Kristina was placed in a medically induced coma in 2015, Bobby Brown was optimistic she would recover. It wasn’t until Whitney Houston visited him in a dream that he was able to let go of hope that Bobbi would wake up and ever live a normal life again. “Having to watch my daughter fight for her life made me see how precious life is,” Bobby admitted in part two of Biography: Bobby Brown on May 31. “She fought hard. They told me that she wouldn’t live a normal life. I was prepared to take care of her for the rest of her life being a vegetable, but my daughter wouldn’t want to live like that. She wouldn’t want to be like that.”

Bobbi was taken off medications that were helping her live in June 2015. She died on July 26, 2015 while in hospice care. “Whitney came to me in dreams and was like, ‘Let my baby go,'” Bobby explained. “‘Let my baby go.’ And that’s what I had to do.”

Bobbi Kristina was Bobby and Whitney’s only child. Whitney got full custody when the two divorced in 2007. However, after Whitney died in 2012, Bobby was Bobbi Kristina’s only living parent, and the two started getting closer in the months before Krissi’s death.

View Related Gallery Bobbi Kristina Brown: Photos Of Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown's Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown attends the premiere party for "The Houstons On Our Own" at the Tribeca Grand hotel on in New York The Houstons: On Our Own Premiere Party, New York, USA Bobbi Kristina Brown attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles Premiere of "Sparkle", Los Angeles, USA - 16 Aug 2012

In Jan. 2015, Bobbi Kristina was found face down in a bathtub by her fiance, Nick Gordon, and a friend. She was still breathing when she was rushed to the hospital, but doctors placed her in a medically induced coma after realizing that her brain function had diminished. After Bobbi Kristina’s death, an autopsy report revealed that she had marijuana, alcohol, morphine and two other medications found in her body. However, the cause of death was listed as “undetermined,” as the medical examiner could not determine whether it was due to intentional or accidental causes.

In 2016, Nick was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a civil lawsuit. He skipped two court appearances in the lawsuit, leading to Bobbi Kristina’s family winning the case by default. In 2020, Nick died from a drug overdose.