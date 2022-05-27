Michelle Williams: 1st Photo Of Her Baby Bump After Announcing 3rd Pregnancy

Michelle Williams is pregnant, and judging by how she looked attending the Showing Up premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 27), it may not be long before she welcomes her new bundle of joy. Michelle, 41, arrived at the red carpet event in a glamorous black-and-white floral print dress that draped her pregnant figure beautifully. Michelle wore her signature blonde hair shirt and up and accessorized with a silver necklace. She paired the look with some comfortable-looking shoes that peeked out from under the dress’s edge.

This marks the first time Michelle has attended a public event since she announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Thomas Kail, 44. “It’s totally joyous,” she told Variety, revealing that the baby is expected in the fall. Michelle and Thomas welcomed their son, Hart, in June 2020. Michelle is also the mother of Matilda Ledger, the 16-year-old daughter of the late Heath Ledger.

“As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want, again and again, is available one more time,” Michelle said when discussing her third pregnancy with Variety. “That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Michelle also reflected on the experience of giving birth and raising a child during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hart allowed Michelle to focus on something other than the daily surge of bad news. “It was a reminder that life goes on,” she said. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Hart’s birth also revitalized Michelle’s zeal for her work. “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid,” she added. “It’s the ultimate creative act.” Fans can witness this creativity in Showing Up, Michelle’s fourth film with director Kelly Reichardt. The two previously worked on Meeks Cutoff, Certain Women, and Wendy and Lucy. This latest collab focuses on “a sculptor who is struggling with distractions as she works to put on a big art show,” which aims to show the “the joys and frustrations of the creative process.”