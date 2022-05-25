TikTok Star Ellie Zeiler Reveals How She Became a ‘Bright Light’ On TikTok During Quarantine

TikTok star Ellie Zeiler was able to be a “bright light” for so many amid the recent coronavirus pandemic. During these unprecedented times, the world was collectively dealing with the new normal and adjusting to social distancing. So HollywoodLife caught up EXCLUSIVELY with the 18-year-old social media star as she shared her thoughts on building her brand in the midst of the lockdown.

“It’s so incredible to be on TikTok during quarantine and the growth has been incredible,” Ellie told HL while showing her support during the Race To Erase MS Gala held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on May 20.

“I think it was even more special to do it during a time when everyone was so sad because we got to bring out happiness. We got to be a bright light on the internet and so now getting to do it in person is even crazier, kinda scary, but we’re trying our best,” she continued.

Ellie, who launched into stardom after Charli D’Amelio, a famous TikTok star, commented on one of Ellie’s videos, saying how similar they look to each other. “I think that TikTok spreads information so quickly and so supporting causes like the [Race To Erase MS Gala] spreads like wildfire where we can all help and come together,” she added. “I love to be on a platform that doesn’t discriminate. If you have a talent to show, they’re going to show it to a bunch of people.”

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty explained why it was so important for her to spread awareness at the star-studded gala which aims to find treatment and an ultimate cure for Multiple Sclerosis. “I really believe that fashion is for everyone,” Ellie said. “So to get to be in a room with people that feel the same way is very fulfilling. I’m so honored to be here.”