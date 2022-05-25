‘RHOBH’ Preview: Dorit Kemsley & Crystal Kung Minkoff Get Into A Screaming Match

Crystal Kung Minkoff wants her voice to be heard on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In a sneak peek at the new episode, airing Wednesday, May 25 on Bravo, Crystal calls out Dorit Kemsley for apparently invalidating Crystal’s feelings and making her feel “irrelevant.” But Dorit, who is coming off a terrifying home invasion, strongly disagrees with the second season Housewife. “It’s not true, Crystal,” Dorit responds. “That is not true.”

“It is,” Crystal retorts. “Get real.” Things get even more heated when Dorit asks Crystal if she’s “out of her f***ing mind,” as Garcelle Beauvais steps in to defend Crystal. “This is how she feels,” Garcelle explains. “Again, you’re not validating how she’s feeling.” But again, Dorit insists she’s “trying to understand” Crystal’s feelings.

After more back-and-forth, Crystal decides she wants to end the fighting because of what Dorit’s been going through. Crystal announces that she’s leaving to her fellow castmates, including Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne. “This is not a safe space for me. I don’t feel good in this place,” Crystal shares.

Dorit tries apologizing, but Crystal continues to lash out at both her and Kyle. “You guys will never validate someone’s feelings unless you can understand it,” she explains. “That is the truth. I’ve expressed so much about my history and my pain, to tell you guys how I feel, and you guys don’t listen. You don’t care.” Crystal tries getting up to leave because everything’s “too dramatic,” while Dorit and Kyle try to console her. Again, Garcelle reminds the women that they’re not hearing her out. Meanwhile, new Housewife Diana Jenkins says she’s Crystal’s “bodyguard,” so she also gets up to leave.

“I’m not being heard,” Crystal says to Dorit. “I don’t know how else to explain it.” Diana ushers Crystal out of the building, as the rest of the women are left reeling as to what just went down.

Want more? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday at 8pm ET on Bravo.