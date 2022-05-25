Cardi B Models Sexy Swimsuits From Playboy In Revealing New TikTok

Cardi B asked her fans which swimsuit they liked the best in the new eye-catching video, which also showed her enjoying whipped cream from a bottle and flashing various impressive purses to the camera.

By:
May 25, 2022 4:42PM EDT
View gallery
Kendall Jenner in a black one piece swimsuit at Eden Roc Hotel May 11,2018 . Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5004550 110518 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Austria Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Good Will Hunting' actress Minnie Driver wears a red one-piece swimsuit for a dip in the ocean on a hot day in Malibu. Pictured: Minnie Driver BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera wears a black swimsuit and oversized sunglasses as she takes a dip in the pool between recording sessions in Miami. The pop star was also seen playing with her dog and her children, and later covering up with a white Minnie Mouse robe. 12 Feb 2021 Pictured: Christina Aguilera. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733098_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Cardi B, 29, is the perfect spokesperson for Playboy in her latest TikTok video! The rapper shared a few clips of herself as she flaunting her fit figure while modeling different Playboy swimsuits and looked as confident as could be. The first one-piece swimsuit featured a cut-out section in the stomach area and was black at the top, with the word “PLAYBOY” in white printed over the front of it, and had white bottoms with a black print of the Playboy bunny logo on the back.

@iamcardib

Which one yall like best? // playboy.com

♬ Rocking A Cardigan in Atlanta – lil Shordie Scott

She continued to model with a second one, which was a white bikini. The two-piece was lined with black straps that had the word “PLAYBOY” in white letters on it and had silver circular links on each side of the bottom. The third and final swimsuit Cardi shared was a black one-piece with a sheer version of the Playboy bunny logo printed on the front.

The “Bodak Yellow” creator had her long hair down and parted in the middle as she wore each swimsuit and showed off a pretty makeup look. The purses she put on display included a black and gold mini backpack and a white square-shaped purse with a circular silver handle. She topped off the video by wearing a tie-dye Playboy sweatsuit, which she showed to the camera before she quickly walked away.

Cardi B
Cardi B showing off a purple outfit on stage during a previous performance. (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

Before Cardi wowed with her latest TikTok video, she got attention for revealing how she changes diapers on her eight-month-old son Wave, whom she shares with her husband Offset, while having long nails, in a tutorial video. The video was in response to a fan who asked her how she manages to do the task.

“Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video Trust me you will get the hang of it,” she wrote in the caption for the clip. “However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices.” In the video, she changed a diaper on a teddy bear while explaining the steps she was taking as her long red nails were on full display. From the clip and her response, it’s easy to see Cardi, who is also the mother of her three-year-old daughter Kulture, is becoming a pro at her motherly duties!

More From Our Partners

ad