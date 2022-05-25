Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Huge New Tattoo Of Wedding Vows As Tribute To Wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, adores his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, and he’s got the ink to prove it. Brooklyn got a new tattoo on his upper right arm of his wedding vows he shared to Nicola at their lavish Palm Beach, Florida ceremony in April. The new ink, which Brooklyn showed off on his Instagram Stories as he was shirtless in bed, is written in black cursive script and is clear enough for fans to read. Lucky us!

NOT BROOKLYN BECKHAM TATTOOING HIS ENTIRE WEDDING SPEECH ON HIS ARM I CANNOT BREATHE RJTJFKFKC pic.twitter.com/XauhFG1mn6 — maria 🍊 (@rcmanroys) May 24, 2022

The vows begin, “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always. Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.”

Brooklyn, the eldest child of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, called Nicola “the best thing that has ever happened to me” in his vows. His tattoo also says, “I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved. I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

View Related Gallery Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Cutest Photos Together Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020 Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Dior show, Arrivals, Men's Spring Summer 2023 collection, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 May 2022

Brooklyn and Nicola said “I do” in front of their friends and family on April 9, roughly a year and a half after Brooklyn proposed in July 2020. Nicola supposedly wore a Valentino dress to the nuptials, which was attended by A-listers such as Gigi Hadid and Tom Brady. Shortly after tying the knot, the new Mr. and Mrs. made an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in a pair of stunning Valentino ensembles.

For years, Brooklyn and Nicola lived in a mansion worth $11 million in Los Angeles. However, the couple decided to sell their abode in March and relocate to Miami, closer to where both their families have roots.