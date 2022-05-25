Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Huge New Tattoo Of Wedding Vows As Tribute To Wife Nicola Peltz

What a devoted husband! Over a month after his wedding, Brooklyn Beckham showed off a massive arm tattoo of his vows he shared with Nicola Peltz.

By:
May 25, 2022 10:26AM EDT
Brooklyn & Nicola
View gallery
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share their first kiss as man and wife at their wedding in Palm Beach. 09 Apr 2022 Pictured: kiss. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA846278_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. The bride wore a white dress and matching ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail while Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted shirt. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victorias eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy familys USD 76 million oceanfront estate. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham,Nicola Peltz Ref: SPL5302812 100422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. Brooklyn even cheekily gave his brides derriere a squeeze as they enjoyed the festivities. The bride wore a white ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail and Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted top. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victorias eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy familys USD 76 million oceanfront estate. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham,Nicola Peltz Ref: SPL5302814 100422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, adores his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, and he’s got the ink to prove it. Brooklyn got a new tattoo on his upper right arm of his wedding vows he shared to Nicola at their lavish Palm Beach, Florida ceremony in April. The new ink, which Brooklyn showed off on his Instagram Stories as he was shirtless in bed, is written in black cursive script and is clear enough for fans to read. Lucky us!

The vows begin, “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always. Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.”

Brooklyn, the eldest child of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, called Nicola “the best thing that has ever happened to me” in his vows. His tattoo also says, “I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved. I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

Brooklyn Bechkam & Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Bechkam & Nicola Peltz at their wedding (Photo: Backgrid/MEGA)

Brooklyn and Nicola said “I do” in front of their friends and family on April 9, roughly a year and a half after Brooklyn proposed in July 2020. Nicola supposedly wore a Valentino dress to the nuptials, which was attended by A-listers such as Gigi Hadid and Tom Brady. Shortly after tying the knot, the new Mr. and Mrs. made an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in a pair of stunning Valentino ensembles.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz at the 2022 MET Gala (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

For years, Brooklyn and Nicola lived in a mansion worth $11 million in Los Angeles. However, the couple decided to sell their abode in March and relocate to Miami, closer to where both their families have roots.

More From Our Partners

ad