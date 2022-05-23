North West Shares Cute Video Of Mom Kim Kardashian Dancing At Kourtney’s Wedding: Video

Kim Kardashian and other guests at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding flaunted their best dance moves on a dimly-lit floor, in a new video on Kim and North West's official TikTok account.

By:
May 23, 2022 6:42PM EDT
Kim Kardashian, North West
View gallery
Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Portofino, ITALY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian, 41, appeared to have a great time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding reception as she donned a sparkly silver and black outfit with long sheer sleeves. The doting mom busted some impressive moves in a new video that was posted to her and her eight-year-old daughter North West‘s TikTok account on May 23. The clip was set to the song “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge, which seemed to go along perfectly with the happy content.

@kimandnorth

🖤🖤❤️❤️

♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge

In addition to Kim, other wedding guests danced in the epic video, including KarJenner mom Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kourtney and Travis’ kids. The bride and groom were also spotted letting loose on the dance floor in after-ceremony clothes. North made a cameo in one of the last clips of the video as she smiled and posed with her mom.

Kim and North’s latest post is just one of many that have been shown from the incredible wedding, which took place in Portofino, Italy over the weekend. Most of the KarJenner family showed up for the festivities and supported Kourtney and Travis as they exchanged vows and partied all night long. They all wore fashionable wedding attire, including floral gowns and feather boas.

Kim Kardashian, North West
Kim Kardashian and North West showing off their bond in Italy. (MEGA)

Days before the Italian wedding, which was where Kourtney and Travis said “I do” for the third time, the KarJenners were photographed walking all around Portofino, where they took in sights and fun activities. Kim flaunted a dark gray stretchy two-piece ensemble with boots when she arrived in the country. She had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle and was all smiles as she walked by onlookers who were excited to see her.

Kim’s visit to Italy included her kids but it didn’t include her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The comedian was busy in New York City preparing for his last episode on Saturday Night Live during Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, but his gal pal seemed to  show him support online when she shared a close-up photo of her long pink manicured nails, and one had a bedazzled “P” on it. Although she didn’t confirm the letter was for Pete, fans assumed it was her way of keeping her beau near and dear while they were apart.

More From Our Partners

ad