Megan Markle Kisses Prince Harry As They Celebrate His Polo Win: Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle packed on the PDA at his polo match in Santa Barbara on May 22. She kissed him on the mouth while presenting his team with their trophies.

May 23, 2022 8:18AM EDT
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Megan Markle presented her husband, Prince Harry, and his polo teammates with their winning awards after a tournament victory in Santa Barbara on May 22. Meghan kissed each player on the cheek as she handed over the trophies, and when Harry approached her, she gave him a big kiss on the mouth, which you can see here. After noticing that she got some of her red lipstick on his face, she wiped it away with her finger, as well.

For the polo tournament, Meghan looked stunning in a high-waisted white skirt and black and white polka dot top. She gave major retro vibes with her hair styled in curls and swept to the side, and her face shielded by a big black hat. Her makeup look was on-point, too, with bright red lipstick adding a pop of color to the ensemble. She accessorized with sunglasses and wore black heels, as well.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Harry has been playing polo for years, but recently joined a league in California, where he and Meghan now reside with their two children. Meghan has been Harry’s biggest supporter amidst his polo career, cheering him on at various matches over the last several weeks.

In April, Meghan returned to Europe with Harry for the first time since they decided to leave their royal duties and move to America in Jan. 2020. She was by his side for the Invictus Games, and they spent some time with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, while overseas, as well. In June, the couple, along with their two kids, will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her record-breaking 70 years of service.

This will be the first time that Harry’s family will get to meet his daughter, Lilibet, who Meghan gave birth to in June 2021. It will also be the pair’s son, Archie’s, first time back in the U.K. since 2020. Archie turned three earlier this month.

