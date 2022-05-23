Kanye West Returns To Instagram For 1st Time In 2 Months To Show Off New McDonald’s Partnership

Look out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, because Kanye West has returned to Instagram. The rapper, 44, was off the social media platform since March, after he received a 24-hour ban for repeatedly attacking his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. But on May 23, Ye broke his IG silence not to start up any more drama, but rather to promote a new business dealing with McDonald’s.

Ye shared a photo of a square-shaped box from the fast food franchise, tagging McDonald’s itself and Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Kanye captioned the photo, “Ye teams up with legendary Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging.” His fans excitedly reacted to the post, with many declaring, “Kanye is back.”

Only time will tell if Kanye resumes his previous social media antics. The “Stronger” rapper got suspended from Instagram for one day in March for a post that targeted Trevor Noah. Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were the main targets of Kanye’s social media rampage, though The Kardashians star took the high road and barely ever responded to her ex publicly.

While he was dormant from Instagram, Kanye started spending more time with model Chaney Jones, 24, who looks remarkably like his ex-wife Kim. In April, the rapper whisked Chaney away on a trip to a 5-star hotel in Utah. In May, Kanye’s new lady love branded herself with a tattoo that said “Ye” as the two were on a vacation together in Japan. Kanye previously dated actress Julia Fox, 32, for about six weeks at the start of the year.

Kim, meanwhile, has been happily dating Pete since around October 2021. She and Kanye are continuing to co-parent their kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.