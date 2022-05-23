Justin Thomas Kisses Fiancée Jillian Wisniewski After Winning PGA Championship: Photos

Justin Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship on Sunday (May 22), the second major win of his career, and the victory tasted sweet. Justin, 29, battled Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, defeating his fellow American in a three-hole aggregate playoff. After Justin tapped in the ball for par on the third hole, not only did he win the right to raise the Wanamaker Trophy, but he also got a sweet kiss from his fiancée, Jillian Wisniewski.

Jillian – a graduate from the University of Kentucky – was by Justin’s side when he won the PGA Championship in 2017, but just barely. “I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7 pm, and I was like, ‘you need to change your flight.'” Justin said about the event, per Golf Monthly. “I just feel like I don’t want you to miss this. I feel like I’m going to get it done.” Jillian changed her flight and made it to North Carolina’s Quail Hollow Golf Club just in time to see Justin raise the trophy.

This second victory came at the end of a “bizarre day,” according to Thomas. Mito Pereira was on the path to victory, but on the 18th hole, the Chilean golfer drove his ball into the water and finished with a double bogey. This left Justin and Will to fight for the win in a playoff. “I have definitely crossed one off the list. I have never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday, so that was the first, and I would really like it to be the last,” Justin said, per CNN, adding that his caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay did an “unbelievable job of just keeping me in the moment and I just tried to play the golf course for what it is.”

“This place is so tough,” continued Justin, per CNN. “It was funny. I was asked earlier in the week about what lead is safe, and I said ‘no lead’ because this place is so tough. But if you hit the fairways, you can make birdies, and I stayed so patient. I could not believe that I found myself in a playoff.”

Now, Justin and Jillian can continue planning their nuptials. Justin recently revealed that their guests would have to abide by one specific rule: leave the Galaxy, Pixel, and iPhone at home. “No phones, that was my number one thing,” Justin said, per the Express (h/t The Spun). “I want people to be in the moment, and I want just — this day and age, it seems like everything everybody does, you got to have it on video or have it on pictures. And I just want everyone there to enjoy their time and be in the moment, as opposed to watching it on their screen. That was a big thing for me.”