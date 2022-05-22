Kylie Jenner Wears Skintight Gray Dress For Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding: Photos

Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for her fashion moment at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian nuptials. The makeup mogul, 24, gave onlookers a treat as she arrived in a slinky long gray dress that was decorated with a pink rose print by Dolce & Gabbana. She flattered the feminine look with chunky dangly earrings and a sleek high ponytail. “Celebrating love,” she wrote in her own caption on Instagram.

The lavish ceremony was the third wedding for Kourtney and Travis. The superstar couple officially tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, where only Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’s father were in attendance. They also eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3 following Travis’ performance at the show. However, that wedding, which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was not deemed official, as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.

The trifecta of nuptials comes after Kourtney and Travis took their relationship from plutonic to romantic back in 2020. A year later, Travis popped the question to Kourtney on a gorgeous beach. Since then, they have been trying to add a new family member to the mix, with a recent episode of The Kardashians showing the couple in the aftermath of an unsuccessful embryo fertilization. However, Kourtney and Travis aren’t giving up on having a little one to call their own anytime soon.

The marriage is also Kourtney’s first go at tying the knot. Although they dated for 10 years, Kourtney never married Scott Disick, the father of her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign. Meanwhile, Travis has been married twice before, to former model Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008 and author Melissa Kennedy from 2001–2002. The Blink-182 drummer and Shanna share son Landon, and daughter Alabama.