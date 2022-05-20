Kris Jenner Shops In Italy Amidst Report Kourtney & Travis Are Marrying There This Weekend

Kris Jenner is giving more evidence to the reports that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going to have their wedding in Italy this weekend! Just hours after HollywoodLife and other outlets reported that the pair’s wedding will take place in Italy on the weekend of May 21, Kris was seen running some errands in the town of Portofino. She rocked a sheer black dress, emblazoned with silver stars, for the outing, and had a huge smile on her face as paparazzi snapped photographs.

Kourtney and Travis officially tied the knot on May 15 in Santa Barbara. However, only Travis’s father and Kourtney’s grandmother were in attendance. The Italy wedding is reportedly still set to be an intimate affair, but more of the stars’ loved ones are expected to show. This will be the THIRD wedding for Kourtney and Travis, who also eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3. However, that wedding was not deemed official, as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.

This will be Kourtney’s first marriage, although she was with her ex, Scott Disick, for nearly 10 years before they split in 2015. When she was with Scott, Kourtney admittedly never saw marriage in her future. However, getting together romantically with her longtime friend, Travis, changed her feelings about the future!

Travis and Kourtney went from platonic to romantic in the fall of 2020, and he proposed on the one year anniversary of them taking the relationship to the next level in Oct. 2021. Amidst their engagement and wedding planning, Kourtney and Travis have also been trying to have a child of their own. A recent episode ofThe Kardashians showed the couple in the aftermath of an unsuccessful embryo fertilization. However, they remain hopeful that they’ll be able to bring a baby of their own into the world. Kourtney has three children with Scott, while Travis has two, as well as a stepdaughter, with ex, Shanna Moakler.