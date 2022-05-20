Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Nicola Peltz’s Neck On The Red Carpet At Dior Men’s Show: Photos

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, were still in full honeymoon-mode while out in LA on Thursday, May 20. The newly married couple could barely keep their hands off one another during Dior’s Spring-Summer 2023 Men’s fashion show.

Brooklyn wrapped his arm around Nicola sweetly, before leaning in to give her a peck on the neck. The Transformers: Age Of Extinction actress looked ultra-chic in a shiny, baby blue suit, open just a bit to reveal her taut tummy. Adding a millennium-inspired touch she wore silver eyeshadow and had her icy, blonde hair pinned behind her ears neatly.

Up-and-coming photog Brooklyn went for a more casual look. He wore a grey and white abstract-designed hoodie with the sleeves pulled down long enough to hide his hands. Shiny nylon pants and black sneakers tied the low-key look together.

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz look radiant as they step out for brunch on Sunday the day after their flashy Palm Beach nuptials. Husband and wife were seen at the Peltz familys stunning Florida pad on day three of the star-studded wedding extravaganza. The bride wore a white dress and matching ribbon in her flowing blonde ponytail while Brooklyn looked dapper in cream knitted shirt. Their romantic outing came as a lavish brunch was being held at a huge marquee set up in sprawling tropical gardens out back of the Peltz residence. David and Victorias eldest son and actress Nicola tied the knot at her ultra wealthy familys USD 76 million oceanfront estate.

Brooklyn and Nicola weren’t the only stars at Dior’s event. Also seen in the front row was Christina Aguilera, Jordyn Woods, Christina Ricci, Winnie Harlow, Paula Abdul, and more.

The fashion show was one in just a recent slew of red carpet outings for the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. After tying the knot in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida ceremony on Apr. 9, 2022, they made quite the debut with an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. There, the pair looked made to match in a pair of stunning Valentino ensembles.

The duo first met in 2017 but didn’t start dating until two years later. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020 and it’s been a fairytale since. Though the couple was on the West Coast for the fashion show, Nicola and Brooklyn offloaded their $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion in Mar. 2022 to relocate to Miami, closer to where both their families have roots.