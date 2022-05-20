’90 Day Fiance’ Preview: Ariela Admits Bini’s MMA Dream Isn’t ‘Realistic’ For Their Family

Biniyam has big dreams and has all the hope in the world that he can accomplish them. “Me and you, we can do so many things,” Bini tells Ariela in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 22 episode of 90 Day Fiance. “I want to be like, super fighter. Like maybe successful. I’m dreaming.”

While in Ethiopia, Bini was a dancer and worked as a choreographer and director. However, he has his sights set on something else now. “I wanna be an MMA fighter. That’s my dream,” Biniyam says. He thinks that if you dream big, you can obtain that dream. In Ethiopia, there were no MMA fighters. Now that he’s in the United States, Biniyam sees this as an opportunity to pursue his dream.

For Ariela, it’s not so simple. “Bini believes anything is possible and that’s so wonderful. It’s so lovely. But I’ve done the research and most MMA fighters really don’t make that much money, and a lot of the money that they make goes right back into their training again,” Ari admits.

She adds, “If Bini wants to do this because he loves it, that’s great. But to say that he wants to do this because he wants to support a family, that doesn’t seem realistic to me.” Looks like Bini is going to face his biggest obstacle in Ari.

Fans were first introduced to Biniyam and Ariela on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. After meeting in Ethiopia, the couple welcomed a child together, Avi. When their son needed surgery, Ari moved back to the United States. Their relationship has encountered many hurdles, but they’re giving it another try in the United States. The couple plans to wed, but the road to get there is not easy. 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.