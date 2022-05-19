Miles Teller Kisses wife Keleigh Sperry on the red carpet Of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere in Cannes

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Miles Teller is at the pinnacle of his career — the 34-year-old Get a Job actor is appearing as pilot-trainee Bradley Bradshaw opposite Tom Cruise in one of the most highly anticipated sequels of the year, Top Gun: Maverick. And he showed up at the Cannes premiere on May 19 looking every bit the movie star, complete with his gorgeous wife, model and actress Keleigh Sperry, 29, on his arm. They even indulged in a little PDA for the cameras!

Miles and Keleigh were completely polished, with the Allegiant star wearing a traditional black tuxedo with bow tie, and Keleigh donning a stunning Grecian-style pale pink one-shouldered gown. Miles swept his gorgeous date into a cheek kiss as they posed for photos in front of the famed fighter plane from the film. Despite tarmac in lieu of a red carpet, Keleigh rocked the glam with dangling jeweled earrings and a stunning matching bracelet. The gorgeous brunette wore classic red lipstick and pulled her hair back for an exceptionally elegant look.

Miles and Keleigh are a longtime couple, having met back in 2013 — and the actor knew right away that she was his future wife. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked,” he told Vogue of their first meeting at a party for the Black Keys. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later we went on a date. After we met, I knew she was The One.”

They got engaged on what we imagine was a terribly romantic safari in 2018, and got married in Hawaii on September 1, 2019. Their affection has obviously continued, and that makes sense. Miles says he finds comfort in her presence. “Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful,” Miles told Men’s Health in 2020. “You just know that person is always going to be there.”