Eva Longoria Stuns In Cut-Out Black & Gold Gown At Global Gift Gala In Cannes: Photo

Eva Longoria, 47, looked gorgeous at the Global Gift Gala in Cannes! The Desperate Housewives alum wore a sexy black gown with cutouts and gold accents for the star-studded affair on Thursday, May 19, which was hosted at the JW Marriott hotel. The gown was held together with a Cartier-inspired panther design as the centerpiece, tying into her stacked gold rings and signature hoop earrings.

The mom-of-one was simply glowing as she posed on the red carpet for photographers, showing off her picture-perfect makeup and hair. Eva kept her raven-hued locks back into a slick low ponytail with a center part. Her glam was both dewy and bronzy, with a bold black liner, lashes and glossy nude lip. Finally, her manicure was also on point with an on-trend french manicure featuring gold details!

Eva has been an ambassador and face of The Global Gift Foundation for several years, dating back to 2013. The organization is a philanthropic non-profit charity that is focused on creating a positive impact in the lives of children, families and women in need. The charity has built a home dedicated to rescuing homeless children in India, a day center in Los Angeles to help children with special needs, and the Quang Chau Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that houses homeless children. Global Gift Foundation was created by Eva’s friend María Bravo.

“I come from a very philanthropic family. I have a sister who has special needs, and my mom was a special-education teacher for 30 years, so we always lived with the idea of giving back because we always needed those community resources,” Eva said at the event in 2018, while also talking about her own charity the Eva Longoria Foundation.

“I remember that “volunteer” was a big word in our family, and I thought it was an actual job—like, ‘when I grow up, I want to be a volunteer!’ —and my mom taught be about that very early in life. I remember wondering, who are all of these people helping us, and they were just community philanthropic organizations. To me, it was important to continue that and give back, with or without fame,” the actress also said.