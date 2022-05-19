Chrissy Teigen Rocks Lacy Silk Top & High Waisted Short Shorts In Gorgeous New Pics

Chrissy Teigen showed off her long legs when she rocked a silk lace top with super short high-waisted shorts in stunning new photos.

May 19, 2022 10:23AM EDT
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Chrissy Teigen, it is that she can pull off just about any look and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram photos. The 36-year-old rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a plunging lace silk top with high-rise hot pants.

Chrissy posted the two photos of herself with the caption, “long coat no pants can’t lose.” For the occasion, Chrissy rocked a low-cut V-neck lacy silk camisole tucked into a pair of skintight, high-waisted super short shorts. Under the shorts, Chrissy wore a pair of sheer polka dot stockings and topped her look off with a long black peacoat and satin black platform heels with pearl ankle straps.

As for her glam, Chrissy’s light brown highlighted hair was done by Irinel de León, who pulled back Chrissy’s hair into a messy updo with a few wavy pieces left out to the side. Her makeup, done by Kristine Studden, featured a dark black sultry smokey eye with thick eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

Chrissy has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and aside from this outfit, she was just on Ellen when she rocked a tight lavender beaded Retrofete Kyma Dress with a short hemline, styled with purple Paris Texas PVC and Leather Sandals.

Another one of our favorite looks was her custom pink Juliet Kaiser Ballet Dress that had a massive tutu, styled with pink Giuseppe Zanotti Platform Leather Sandals. One look that Chrissy loves though is without a doubt short shorts and just recently she wore a pair of Area Feather-Trimmed High-Rise Denim Shorts that were extremely short on the sides of her legs.

Tucked into her daisy dukes she rocked a black tank top with a long black blazer on top, tying her look together with a pair of black Saint Laurent Cleveland Boots in Smooth Leather and a Balenciaga Hourglass Small Denim Tote.

